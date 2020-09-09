If you’re serious about cycling, it’s time to get the kit that works for you.
Anyone who has thrown themselves into their cycling will have noticed, that along with getting faster and more confident on the bike, they’re also getting more sore. We’re not just talking about delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) from all of the pushing and pulling that pedalling entails, but also in the inner thigh, groin and glute pain from sitting and scraping against a hard saddle.
While standard cycling shorts are enough to avoid chafe and friction burn for a lap of the park or to the supermarket, when it comes to long or regular bike rides you might need something with a bit more support.
That’s where padded cycling shorts come in, offering more support for the areas that need it most and keep you pain-free. Some shorts feature extra thick foam for long rides, while others keep it more subtle so you can jump on and off the bike during city exploring.
And padded cycling shorts aren’t just for those serious long-haul journeys. Wear them to your spin classes or on your static exercise bike to reduce friction and keep you comfortable enough to keep going back.
Want to know where to shop them? Here are some we recommend:
dhb Aeron Padded Short
The Aeron shorts have been designed to offer all the security of wearing a bib short, without the actual bib. They feature a comfortable waistband that holds the shorts perfectly in place while spreading pressure evenly, but most importantly, they have a newly designed Paris HP Pad. Made from three separate pieces of foam placed under the sit bones, you can ride for over seven hours. The best bit is the pad isn’t bulky, so you can hop on and off wherever you’re riding to.
Alé Traguardo Cycle Shorts
Alé Traguardo padded cycle shorts, £56
Alé have used their expertise from designing for athletes to create these impressive shorts for recreational cyclists of any level. They have a panelled design to hug the legs and Lycra fabric to provides muscle support and mobility. The padding strategically positioned in contact points to avoid stress on nerve endings. The pad is also sweat-wicking and flexible for an all-round comfy ride.
Castelli Free Padded Short
Castelli Free padded ‘short’ shorts, £75
A shorter length doesn’t mean less support with these padded shorts from Castelli. The subtle pad is extra comfy on the bike but disappears whenyou stand up, so you don’t just need to reserve these for the bike. And with super quick-drying fabric, they are perfect to wear for triathlons (or bike rides to the beach).
Katusha Allure Padded Cycling Shorts
Katusha Allure Padded Cycling Shorts, £115
Hard-working activewear with a pop of colour is always a plus on our list, but these shorts are about so much more than the splash of burgundy. Offering extra comfort with a stretch stitch and ‘V’ front waistband, the 3D foam inserts to pad where you need it most and keep cycling easy for hours.
Gore Wear C3 Liner Shorts
Gore Wear C3 liner shorts, £44.99
Here’s a hack to make every pair of shorts you own perfect for cycling: buy some liner shorts. We love these by Gore Wear as loops on the waistband mean they can attach to your overshorts, while the mesh helps to keep wearing two layers breezy and breathable.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Images: Getty / brand’s own