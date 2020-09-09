Anyone who has thrown themselves into their cycling will have noticed, that along with getting faster and more confident on the bike, they’re also getting more sore. We’re not just talking about delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) from all of the pushing and pulling that pedalling entails, but also in the inner thigh, groin and glute pain from sitting and scraping against a hard saddle.

While standard cycling shorts are enough to avoid chafe and friction burn for a lap of the park or to the supermarket, when it comes to long or regular bike rides you might need something with a bit more support.