As a plus-size person, I know all too well the struggles of finding activewear that fits, flatters and boosts confidence. Labels that tick all of the boxes are rare, which is why Strong Women has compiled the ultimate guide to sports kit for bigger bodies – including flattering colours, bright patterns, comfy styles and innovative pieces.

Being plus-size doesn’t mean you can’t be mentally and physically strong, and it is incredibly refreshing to see brands adapt to their customer base. With the likes of Meg Boggs, Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) and @chloeincurve_ advocating for plus-size fitness, it’s clear that more plus-size people are partaking in sports and exercise. More brands are expanding their lines to cater to above a size large and above, with some brands catering up to a UK 30. The extended sizing that brands are using is brilliant for any plus-size women who want to build strength and get fit.