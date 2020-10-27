You may have rejoiced that extra hour in bed when the clocks went back, but how did you feel last night when the sun set while you were still working? It’s not just our jobs that are affected though: the shorter days are going to change how you prep and plan for your workouts. As well as needing some extra motivation, you also need to think about the fact that outdoor running or cycling paths won’t always be well lit.

That’s where reflective activewear comes in. While they by no means light the road ahead of you, and obviously aren’t a substitute for being safe and careful, they will help to keep you visible to cars as well as other cyclists, runners and pedestrians.