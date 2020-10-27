You may have rejoiced that extra hour in bed when the clocks went back, but how did you feel last night when the sun set while you were still working? It’s not just our jobs that are affected though: the shorter days are going to change how you prep and plan for your workouts. As well as needing some extra motivation, you also need to think about the fact that outdoor running or cycling paths won’t always be well lit.
That’s where reflective activewear comes in. While they by no means light the road ahead of you, and obviously aren’t a substitute for being safe and careful, they will help to keep you visible to cars as well as other cyclists, runners and pedestrians.
That doesn’t mean just hi-vis jackets and luminous orange hats, though. In fact, most kit out there is pretty subtle, with a simple glowing pattern or silver cuff to give you a little more reflection when you’re out and about. So, whether you’re looking for a new winter running jacket or some leggings to see you through the season, you may as well opt for one with an extra safety feature.
Adidas How We Do Glam Leggings
Say goodbye to boring reflective stripes and opt for these Adidas leggings, featuring a glimmering pattern to keep you visible. Plus, the free-moving yet supportive cut is comfortable for dark, winter jogs as they are for lounging around the house.
Under Armour Streaker Tank
The weather may be chilly but that doesn’t mean we get any less hot and sweaty as we run. Opt for this vest with reflective detailing – so lightweight you’ll forget you put it on.
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Warm yet breathable, this layered jacket is a great option for low light thanks to the reflective trim on the sleeves. There’s no need to leave your phone at home with the internal pockets, either.
Brooks Carbonite Leggings
Neon isn’t just for summer: these brightly striped leggings promise visibility even in darkness, combined with stretch and breathability for early morning runs.
Arket Half Zip Running Jacket
Hood? Check. Fast-drying fabric? Check. Wind resistant? Check. Reflective panelling? Check. This jacket preps you for everything the British winter could throw your way.
Puma Light Headband
Keep your hair up, your ears warm and yourself reflected with this lightweight, brightly coloured headband.
