Take it from a runner, there’s nothing like heading out for a Twixmas jog in a stylish workout clothes or excellent headphones to make you feel invincible. That’s even more true if you know that a sumptuously hot bath and pile of delicious snacks await your return.

Runners run all year round and many of us end up wearing the same old disgusting T-shirt and shorts, or put up with malfunctioning tech until we panic buy replacement belts, watches or bags at race expos or on Amazon. That’s where you come in: Christmas is the ideal time for helping runners to actually take pride in their sport.