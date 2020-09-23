It’s time to put your tank tops away and stock up on this rain, wind and cold weather-friendly running kit.
Would you class yourself as a seasonal runner? Many people would, and you can’t blame them. Getting out wearing a vest top and shorts, when you can feel the sun on your skin, is a great way to exercise.
But when autumn hits, the ground becomes leafy and the mornings become dark, suddenly hundreds of layers are required to protect ourselves from the harsh breeze and frequent rain.
The weather is no reason to give up on a hobby that has served you well over summer, though. All you need to do is diversify your kit. Luckily, there’s new technology that can help with that. For example, you can find adaptable materials that keep you warm now and cool come summer 2021 and trainers with expert non-slip that make road running safe in the rain.
Here are some activewear heroes that will see you through the colder season.
The North Face Winter Warm Leggings
Not only are these leggings made from recycled material that keeps you warm, they also come with FlashDry technology that wicks sweat away quickly. Plus, reflective details keep you visible if you’re out running on dark mornings or evenings.
Sweaty Betty Breeze Running Top
This light-weight fabric is temperature regulating to keep you warm without overheating. We also love the mesh panels to keep air flowing around the areas that need it most (read: armpits) and thumbholes stop any annoying riding up on the arms.
Gymshark Speed Sports Bra
Since lockdown began, we’ve all been calling for more affordable, stylish, high-performance running gear. Gymshark have listened. The launch of their Speed collection comes at the perfect time, as this bra comes with two supportive fastenings and is high-neck to keep us warm when running in colder months.
Lululemon Run For It All Earwarmer
There is nothing worse than a pressure headache from cold runs. You can avoid that by protecting your ears and forehead. This one from Lululemon has a hole to thread your pony tail through, as well as a reflective strip.
Adidas Own The Run Windbreaker
This water repellent jacket is what to throw on when the wind and rain hits. Reflective coating on all sides also helps you stand out in the gloomy weather.
Nike Pro Long Sleeve Mesh Top
There is nothing more you could want from this simply designed long top: all-over mesh for ventilation, a slim fit that lets you move freely and long-line coverage in the front and back. Ticks all round for this Nike number.
The inner support on our running shoes is crucial, but in the wet weather it’s just as important to think about the outside layer and opt for optimum grip. These Adidas trainers have a great sole for stable outdoor running.
Under Armour Heat Gear Leggings
Made from Under Armour’s original performance baselayer that stays tight to dry sweat quickly and keeps your temperature controlled. The four-way stretch means these leggings move with you for an invisible feel, but that pattern is sure to get you noticed.
Sweaty Betty Running Gloves
For the depths of winter, or simply if your circulation is bad, gloves are a game changer. These are sweat-wicking so you don’t get sticky and feature tech pads so you can skip songs on your running playlist without the hassle of taking them off.
Images: Getty / brand’s own