However, despite trying to find long-lasting, durable pairs, I seem to have added more than my share to landfill, which pains my eco conscience. So, I’ve decided that it’s time to give wireless headphones another try because, let’s be real, a wire hitting your chest when running is more than a little annoying.

I don’t know about you but every time I send a pair of broken headphones to the technology graveyard, a piece of my soul dies with them too. After repeated bad luck with Bluetooth headphones that lost charge/didn’t connect, I’ve stuck to old-fashioned wired earbuds for a really long time.

If headphones claim to be water-resistant or waterproof, they should come with a certified IP rating (IP stands for ‘ingress protection’). There will be two numbers in an IP rating: the first indicates protection against solid particles like dust/dirt, and has a maximum rating of six (six being the best).

The second digit indicates water resistance, with eight being the highest rating. A minimum waterproof rating of four is best for workouts, as this protects against sweat, but you’ll want five and higher if you’re likely to get caught out running in the rain.

If you see an ‘X’ in the IP rating, it means it hasn’t been tested for that feature. ‘IPX4’, for example, means that the earphones can withstand sweat, but haven’t been tested against dirt.

When it comes to noise cancellation, if you’re running on the road, it’s best to have headphones that give you the option to turn the feature off when you need it to hear traffic/people around you.

With all those points in mind, we put six pairs of headphones to the running test.