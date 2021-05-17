Few things can put you off running like rain. Whether it’s mild drizzle or proper downpour, getting wet is just another barrier to lacing up for a jog . But it really is worth pushing through the wet if you can, because running almost always feels great afterward, says Steve Paterson, runner and Head of People Development at Runners Need. “However bad at the time, everything ends and you know that you’ll feel great after. Remember the last time that you ran it didn’t feel great when you were doing it? When you finished, you felt awesome.”

When we run, our bodies sweat to keep us cool. It’s that self-cooling mechanism that allows humans to run for hours and hours. Many waterproofs are made from materials that stop moisture from being absorbed, allowing rain to run off. While that might be awesome if you’re walking, it might not be that comfortable if you’re working up a sweat because you’ll start to feel clammy underneath… and wet on top. If you can release the moisture that’s building up on your skin, you may start to feel a bit like a running “boil in the bag” – not ideal.

It’s also worth pointing out the fact that rain isn’t harmful; in fact, feeling drops of rain on your skin can be grounding, peaceful and calming – especially if it’s still quite warm. You don’t have to turn up your music to compete with the swoosh of waterproofed arms moving against your torso, or have to worry about jackets reaching saturation point either.

Steve says that “having the right kit can have a massive impact on how you feel when you run,” from “looking the part” to “feeling good.” A large part of that is temperature control. When it’s cooler, “a pair of thin gloves can make a real difference,” but when it rains, “there’s no point in wearing raincoats.”

If anything, it’s after the run that you want to be concerned about being dry. If you can, take a shower or bath when you get home or at the very least, have a change of dry clothes that you can dress in ASAP. You won’t get sick from running in the rain but you may well develop a cold if you stay in wet clothes.