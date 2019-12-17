From eggnog truffles to log fire scented candles, get ready to spritz, light and nibble the smells of a tasteful Christmas.
“I love a citrus candle, never pine. We’re not ill. Pine bath essence, pure pine,” says Claudia Winkleman.
Here, Stylist picks several other ways to live and breathe the festive season.
Mince Pies
Who needs pastry and crumbs when you have this rich, handmade festive fudge? (£7.95, libertylondon.com)
Orange and Clove
Relive the magic of Christingle with Cire Trudon’s Christmas Nazareth candle (£85, harrods.com).
Gingerbread
Make like you’re living in a gingerbread house with Jo Malone’s Nutmeg & Ginger Cologne (£98, jomalone.co.uk).
Christmas Tree
We’ve found the perfect tipple to sip while decorating your tree – a gin with notes of spruce and Douglas fir (£17.50, fortnumandmason.com).
Log Fire
Recreate the feeling of a roaring fire in an old country house with this smoky scent. No coals required (£55, joloves.com).
Eggnog
Indulge in an eggnog or two in the office without any questions asked thanks to these Charbonnel et Walker truffles (£15, johnlewis.com).
Brandy Butter
Grab a blanket, put Home Alone on and crack open Joe & Seph’s Brandy Butter popcorn (£4, joeandsephs.co.uk).
Mulled Wine
Spread this Berry And Mulled Wine Jam on toast for the ultimate Christmas breakfast (£4.95, harveynichols.com).
Roasted Chestnuts
You could have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, or you could just bring out a diffuser (£27, thewhitecompany.com).
Main image: Anita Austvika/Unsplash