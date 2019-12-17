Christmas shopping: 9 fragrant buys to capture the festive season

From eggnog truffles to log fire scented candles, get ready to spritz, light and nibble the smells of a tasteful Christmas.

“I love a citrus candle, never pine. We’re not ill. Pine bath essence, pure pine,” says Claudia Winkleman. 

Here, Stylist picks several other ways to live and breathe the festive season.

  • Mince Pie fudge

    Mince Pies

    Who needs pastry and crumbs when you have this rich, handmade festive fudge? (£7.95, libertylondon.com)

  • Cire Trudon’s Christmas Nazareth candle

    Orange and Clove

    Relive the magic of Christingle with Cire Trudon’s Christmas Nazareth candle (£85, harrods.com).

  • Jo Malone’s Nutmeg & Ginger Cologne

    Gingerbread

    Make like you’re living in a gingerbread house with Jo Malone’s Nutmeg & Ginger Cologne (£98, jomalone.co.uk).

  • Christmas tree gin Sipsmith

    Christmas Tree

    We’ve found the perfect tipple to sip while decorating your tree – a gin with notes of spruce and Douglas fir (£17.50, fortnumandmason.com).

  • JO Loves Log Fire candle

    Log Fire

    Recreate the feeling of a roaring fire in an old country house with this smoky scent. No coals required (£55, joloves.com).

  • Eggnog Truffles

    Eggnog

    Indulge in an eggnog or two in the office without any questions asked thanks to these Charbonnel et Walker truffles (£15, johnlewis.com).

  • Brandy Butter popcorn Joe and seph

    Brandy Butter

    Grab a blanket, put Home Alone on and crack open Joe & Seph’s Brandy Butter popcorn (£4, joeandsephs.co.uk).

  • Berry and Mulled wine Jam

    Mulled Wine

    Spread this Berry And Mulled Wine Jam on toast for the ultimate Christmas breakfast (£4.95, harveynichols.com).

  • Roasted Chestnut Reed Diffuser

    Roasted Chestnuts

    You could have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, or you could just bring out a diffuser (£27, thewhitecompany.com).

Main image: Anita Austvika/Unsplash

