Pre-lockdown, not many people would have described themselves as avid walkers. But then, back in March, the government told everyone that they could only leave the house for a daily walk or food shop and, suddenly, walking was having a major moment. It was no longer just a means to an end, getting you from A to B. Instead, going on a long walk on a Saturday afternoon became one of the only allowed pastimes. Given that this new hobby was sprung on people quite unexpectedly, few actually have the right kit for the job. Instead, you might slip on your favourite pair of flat-soled trainers and head out for hours on end. It’s no wonder searches for shin splints and heel pain are skyrocketing.

You may also like Shin splints: how to treat and prevent this common injury now that we're running more

“When walking, your weight rolls from the heel, through the ball and continues to the toe, one foot after the other – with one foot always in contact with the ground. Walking shoes are designed with the specific strike pattern and body mechanics of this motion in mind,” explains product development manager at walking shoe brand Berghaus, Glen Calloway. Strong Women’s editor Meriam Ahari knows the benefit of getting the right pair of shoes only too well. “I never thought of using special walking shoes when going for hikes. I figured my trainers would do just fine. But when I spent a week hiking in the Lake District, I noticed that every person I ran into was wearing special hiking boots,” she says. “So I thought I would give it a try to see if it made a difference. I expected my hard exterior, tall boots to leave me with blisters at the end of the day, but they were so warm and comfortable. My feet didn’t ache at all, even after eight hours of walking. Most importantly, they supported my ankles when walking on slippery and tough terrain.”

Walking: Fitness editor Meriam Ahari

But you shouldn’t only consider your footwear when going on rambling countryside walks. While you might not think about wearing a proper walking shoe for a stroll around your local park, if you’ll be out on your feet for most of the afternoon, you should consider it. “A correct-fitting pair of walking shoes will be a benefit for all types of walking – from everyday walks in the park to longer walks over more challenging terrain, due to the additional comfort and support that they provide,” adds Glen. What to look for in a walking shoe As with everything, from running trainers to high heels, what works for your foot is individual. “Shoe selection will depend on foot width, arch height, and any predetermined foot conditions, such as bunions,” says Glen. However, there are some general pointers when looking for a walking shoe. Firstly, make sure they “have enough room for you to wiggle your toes, as your feet will expand and swell during walking, and wearing shoes that are too small can lead to blisters and discomfort,” says Glen.

“Walking shoes should also offer a good level of arch support, with comfortable uppers and a flexible sole with a good level of cushioning and support.” If you’re still not sure where to start, we’ve found some walking shoes that will get you through lockdown walks regardless of where and how far you’re walking.