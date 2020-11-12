If you’re someone who hibernates come November, only popping outside for essential food shops and coffee runs, then it’s safe to assume you might grimace at the thought of outdoor exercise in winter. In fact, you might go as far as to wonder how those who have no choice but to face the elements for their job, sport or hobby actually manage it?

Well, runners, hikers and even personal trainers, who now have to run in-person training in the great outdoors, have their own tried and tested solutions for getting through their sessions freeze-free. So who better to ask for really warm activewear recommendations?