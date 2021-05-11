But finding a pair of leggings that fit perfectly is hard. And a well-fitting sports bra? Even harder. That’s before you’ve even taken into consideration what they look like and whether they match. Finding a set that makes you feel a little more put together while also seeing you through gym workouts, runs or (eventually) yoga classes shouldn’t be a lot to ask.

You may also like 5 best leggings to see you through lockdown – for everyday comfort and sweaty workouts

So we’ve scoured the market to find the best activewear sets out there for post-lockdown summer. Not only do they match with beautiful hues and patterns for the nicer weather to come, they also perform well. Whether you want leggings that stay opaque now you’re back to squatting in public or a sports bra that makes you feel secure during high-impact training, we’ve found it. In fact, we’ve found nine…

The best activewear sets for the gym, running and stretching