These matching leggings and sports bras are the best activewear sets to wear to the gym for summer 2021.
Now that gyms have reopened and classes are nearly back in our lives, we’re ready to walk in and nail our sessions with confidence. While looking the part is just a small part of that puzzle, wearing something that you feel great in can give you an extra boost during your workout. It’s one of the biggest lessons we’ve learned during the past year: getting out of poorly fitting, uncomfortable clothes and into something that feels amazing is the easiest step we can take to feeling more in control.
But finding a pair of leggings that fit perfectly is hard. And a well-fitting sports bra? Even harder. That’s before you’ve even taken into consideration what they look like and whether they match. Finding a set that makes you feel a little more put together while also seeing you through gym workouts, runs or (eventually) yoga classes shouldn’t be a lot to ask.
So we’ve scoured the market to find the best activewear sets out there for post-lockdown summer. Not only do they match with beautiful hues and patterns for the nicer weather to come, they also perform well. Whether you want leggings that stay opaque now you’re back to squatting in public or a sports bra that makes you feel secure during high-impact training, we’ve found it. In fact, we’ve found nine…
The best activewear sets for the gym, running and stretching
Gymshark Adapt Ombre Activewear Set
Gymshark is an industry favourite, but no collection is loved as much as their Adapt line – and the high waist, seamless set just got a summer upgrade with the dip-dye style.
Shop Gymshark Adapt Ombre Bra, £35
Reformation Ecomove Activewear Set
With a variety of different sports bra shapes to combine with stretchy, secure leggings, Reformation has become our go-to for minimal, sustainable activewear.
Buy Reformation Ecomove Bra, £62
Monki Activewear Set
You can find high-performance activewear on the high street. This super-soft Monki set proves it, and the yellow is a much needed dose of summer sun.
Girlfriend Collective Activewear Set
Girlfriend Collective is one of the most lusted after brands. Made from recycled plastic water bottles with a huge variety of shorts, leggings, bras and loungewear in matching hues, there’s an eco-friendly option for everyone.
Buy Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra, £35
Nimble Mesh Around Activewear Set
If running is your jam, try these Nimble leggings with a pocket that actually fits your phone. The strategic mesh will cool you down during warm workouts, too.
Buy Nimble Mesh Around Leggings, £80
Sweaty Betty Sculpt Activewear Set
White may feel risky for a workout, but if you’re back in the studio then this Sweaty Betty set is the perfect sweat-wicking companion for your downward dogs.
Buy Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt Bra, £55
Oner Classic Seamless Activewear Set
The seamless material and unique cross-back bra design on Oner’s Classic collection won’t restrict you during training, whether you’re trying pull-ups or triangle pose.
Buy Oner Classic Seamless Bra, £29
Pocket Sport Claude Activewear Set
The super stretchy material means that this set is perfect for short and tall people alike. Their latest dusky blue launch is the brightness we need to get through our currently very grey workouts.
Buy Pocket Sport Claude Bra, £38
Hush Electra Activewear Set
Pattern! Neon! Stretch! Three words that will get you pumped for just about any workout, no doubt, but we mainly love this Hush number for its performance-enhancing sustainable materials.
Buy Hush Electra Leggings, £59
