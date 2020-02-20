Should you exercise when feeling ill? We asked a doctor whether working out when poorly is ever a good idea.

Winter can make being fit extra challenging – and it’s not because we’re adding extra burpees into our routine. We’d rather wrap up with a hot drink than get frostbite while we pound the pavement and that’s even before thinking about the dark mornings and our failing immune systems. When you’re waking up to a sore throat, blocked nose and foggy head, the gym is the last place you’d want to be. But we’re not going to stop exercising for the entire season – especially when the government guidelines recommend 150 minutes of heart-raising activity a week and two weight-bearing sessions. In fact, doing a moderate amount of exercise can actually boost your immune system and in turn prevent you from getting sick.

Sound like a minefield? That’s why Strong Women’s Chloe Gray spoke to Dr Claudia Pastides, a GP for digital health service Babylon, about when and how to exercise if you’ve been struck down by the winter cold.

You may also like Winter workout tips: 9 tips to help motivate yourself to exercise in winter

Should you work out with a cold? “There’s nothing to say that you shouldn’t exercise with a run-of-the-mill head cold,” says Dr Pastides, which might not be the answer you were looking for if you’re trying to convince yourself you’re too sniffly for the gym. “Of course if you’re feeling incredibly unwell you might not want to exercise, but medically there’s no reason why you shouldn’t.” Can you sweat out a cold? When you have a cold you might notice your temperature rising – that’s because a warmer body will fight the infection more efficiently. There’s a myth that by exercising we can raise our internal temperature and ‘sweat out the cold’ – but before you head for the gym in your thermals, read this from Dr Pastides: “Your body needs to raise its temperature by itself in order to fight the infection – you can’t create that environment for your body by going for a run or to the gym”.

Should you exercise with a cold?: Dr. Pastides says it's a myth that we can ‘sweat out a cold’ by exercising. Our bodies must naturally raise their own temperature in order to fight infection – not by going for a run or to the gym.

How sick is too sick to exercise?

So working out through a head cold is ok, but when does that get bad enough to press pause on your routine? “It sounds like common sense, but if you’re feeling like you can’t get out of bed then I really don’t think you need to push yourself to exercise,” says Dr Pastides. When that cold becomes a flu, exercise is definitely a no-go. Dr Pastides prescribes rest if you feel faint, are struggling to breathe and/or have aching muscles (not including post-gym DOMS). “Our bodies are very clever and tell us when we need to let ourselves recover.” What exercise should be avoided with a cold? Dr Pastides recommends avoiding anything too vigorous if you’re not 100%, and especially anything that will get you too out of breathe if you can’t breathe through your nose. “Just be sensible and listen to your body,” she says. “Sometimes it’s best to take the time to recover and take your exercise through daily walks.” In the end, exercising won’t make the cold go away any faster, so it’s better to rest and let your body concentrate on fighting the infection.

You may also like Why going to work sick is our unhealthiest obsession yet

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts. Images: Getty

Stylist Strong is a fitness brand specialising in strength training. Our all-female classes are designed to build physical and mental strength in an informed and efficient way. So, whether you’re a beginner or already have strength-training experience, Stylist Strong has a class to suit your needs. Located at The AllBright Mayfair.