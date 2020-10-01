If you want to improve your bench-press or chin-ups, don’t neglect your shoulder work. Your deltoid muscles will offer strength and stability to pretty much every other upper body exercise you do, so building those shoulder muscles is a surefire way to add extra reps or weights to other compound moves (those exercises that work multiple muscle groups at the same time).

This resistance band workout, demonstrated by fitness instructor Emma Obayuvana from our Strong Women Collective, targets your frontal, lateral and rear delts for a well-rounded circuit – and increases mobility through the joints. Trust us, this is a routine you won’t want to shrug off.

BANDED PULL APART

Shoulder workout: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrates banded pull apart with a resistance band in this quick 10 minute workout

Hold the ends of a long resistance band in each hand. Raise your arms out in front of you so that the band is parallel with the floor (about shoulder width apart) and the palms are facing inwards towards each other. Keeping your core tight, move your arms out to your sides so that the resistance band is being pulled apart – squeezing the shoulder blades as you do so. Return your arms back in front of you, parallel to the floor and shoulder width apart.

Do 15 reps

SINGLE ARM BANDED LATERAL RAISE

Shoulder workout: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrates single arm banded lateral raise with a resistance band in this quick 10 minute workout

Stand with the ends of the resistance band in each hand. Shoulders should be down and back (away from the ears) and your chest open. Bend your left arm so that the resistance band is at the side of your waist. With a slight bend in the elbow, lift your right arm to the side while keeping your right palm facing toward the ground. Important reminder: your elbow should be in line with the rest of your arm. Your elbow should never point upwards towards the sky while the wrist is pointed downwards. Stop when your right arm gets to shoulder height. You’ll feel a squeeze in the right shoulder. Slowly lower the right arm back down, keeping the elbow level with the rest of the arm. To make the move more challenging, you can shorten the length of the resistance band with your left hand.

Do 10 reps on each side

SINGLE ARM BANDED PRESS

Shoulder workout: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrates single arm banded press with a resistance band in this quick 10 minute workout

Place your right foot on top of one end of the resistance band (or loop underneath your right foot if it’s a long loop resistance band). Hold the other end of the resistance band in your right hand. Bend the arm to bring your right hand to shoulder height, with the right palm facing the wall in front of you. Slowly press your right arm up towards the sky to straighten the arm. Keep the tailbone tucked under. Lower your right arm back down to your shoulder.

Do 10 reps on each side

