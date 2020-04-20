This veggie-filled omelette recipe is our current lunch obsession. Yes, it’s chock-full of protein and fats for slow-release energy and the big dose of fibre and iron from the greens keeps our energy up too. But mainly, we love it because we’re finally using up all of that frozen veg.

3 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked, or 1⁄2 tsp dried 2 handfuls of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

300 g (10 oz) new potatoes, peeled and cut into medium slices

Cook the potatoes in a large steamer or pan of boiling water for 6 minutes or until tender.

Add the green beans, peas and spinach for the last 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat the oil in an ovenproof frying pan over a medium-low heat.

Add the onion and fry for 3 minutes or until softened.

Add the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper, mix well and cook for a further 1 minute.

Add the potato-vegetable mixture plus the parsley.

Preheat the grill to medium.

Beat the eggs in a large bowl, then add to the pan.

Swirl the pan and cook over a gentle heat for 4–5 minutes until the mixture starts to set.

Transfer to the grill and cook for 2–3 minutes or until the top of the top of the tortilla is golden and the middle no longer runny.

Slide onto a board and serve with crusty bread and a tomato salad.

Recipe extracted from award-winning nutritionist Anita Bean’s new cookbook Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes (Bloomsbury, £17)

IMAGE: Claire Winfield