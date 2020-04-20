GREEN SPANISH TORTILLA
This veggie-filled omelette recipe is our current lunch obsession. Yes, it’s chock-full of protein and fats for slow-release energy and the big dose of fibre and iron from the greens keeps our energy up too. But mainly, we love it because we’re finally using up all of that frozen veg.
SERVES 4
INGREDIENTS:
300 g (10 oz) new potatoes, peeled and cut into medium slices
150 g (5 oz) green beans, halved 200 g (7 oz)
frozen peas 200 g (7 oz)
baby spinach
1 tbsp light olive or rapeseed oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
3 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked, or 1⁄2 tsp dried 2 handfuls of flat-leaf parsley, chopped
6 large eggs
salt and freshly ground black pepper
TIME:
PREP: 10 mins
COOK: 20 mins
DIRECTIONS:
Cook the potatoes in a large steamer or pan of boiling water for 6 minutes or until tender.
Add the green beans, peas and spinach for the last 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Heat the oil in an ovenproof frying pan over a medium-low heat.
Add the onion and fry for 3 minutes or until softened.
Add the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper, mix well and cook for a further 1 minute.
Add the potato-vegetable mixture plus the parsley.
Preheat the grill to medium.
Beat the eggs in a large bowl, then add to the pan.
Swirl the pan and cook over a gentle heat for 4–5 minutes until the mixture starts to set.
Transfer to the grill and cook for 2–3 minutes or until the top of the top of the tortilla is golden and the middle no longer runny.
Slide onto a board and serve with crusty bread and a tomato salad.
Recipe extracted from award-winning nutritionist Anita Bean’s new cookbook Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes (Bloomsbury, £17)
IMAGE: Claire Winfield
You may also like
5 classic American chocolate chip cookie recipes to bake at home
Want more quick and nutritious recipes? Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness expert