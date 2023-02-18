Activewear is so personal. Some people hate the feeling of having lots of fabric on in the gym, opting for tighter, compression kit. Others can’t stand the idea of wearing anything that isn’t loose, baggy and breezy to get through sweaty workouts. We say: wear whatever you feel comfortable in and helps you train at your best.

Yet despite all of the unique preferences, there’s one thing that we all want: activewear that doesn’t show off what’s underneath. We’ve all been there with see-through leggings, haven’t we? Lowering into a squat and feeling a little bit exposed or having one leg up on a bench while doing a bent-over row and realising that everyone can see your underwear.