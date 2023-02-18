If you’re on the hunt for activewear that keeps you secure, these gym leggings have passed the squat test.
Activewear is so personal. Some people hate the feeling of having lots of fabric on in the gym, opting for tighter, compression kit. Others can’t stand the idea of wearing anything that isn’t loose, baggy and breezy to get through sweaty workouts. We say: wear whatever you feel comfortable in and helps you train at your best.
Yet despite all of the unique preferences, there’s one thing that we all want: activewear that doesn’t show off what’s underneath. We’ve all been there with see-through leggings, haven’t we? Lowering into a squat and feeling a little bit exposed or having one leg up on a bench while doing a bent-over row and realising that everyone can see your underwear.
Not that we should care about what anyone else is thinking or looking at when we are trying to train, but if we’re paying out for some nice new kit then the very least we should expect is that it keeps us covered, right?
That’s where we come in. We’ve done the squat test many times in many different pairs of leggings. Here are seven that we really rate for keeping us covered and remaining non-see through during even the most awkward of exercise positions.
FILA x TALA SKINLUXE Leggings
Combining the vintage sports aesthetic of beloved brand FILA and the sustainable tech of newcomer TALA, these Skinluxe leggings are high-waisted, seamless and pass the squat test with flying colours. And the vibrant periwinkle shade isn’t anything to be blue about, either.
Lululemon Wunder Train Tight
These stretchy, Lycra-based leggings are deceivingly soft to the touch, while remaining black out thick to the eye. They’re also designed to dry sweat fast, so all-in-all make the perfect choice for a tough workout.
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Leggings
We have absolutely no reason to not direct you to diverse, sustainable brand Girlfriend Collective for all of your activewear needs. Squat-proof leggings are just another reason why this brand is so good. Coming in a huge variety of different colours and sizes, the thick leggings are complemented by simply shaped tops and bras for an altogether beautiful-but-practical gym outfit.
Tala Zinnia Leggings
Tala is another brand with sustainability at its heart, which is why all the items are made to such a high quality that they won’t need replacing very often. These leggings are THICK – and we mean that – yet they’re also comfy and stretchy so you can squat, bend and run without worry.
Fabletics PowerHold Leggings
These leggings have some of the best compression we’ve ever tried. But you’re here for the squat test and we’re happy to say: they passed with flying colours.
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings
Gymshark is as popular as it is for a reason: it really does the job. The seamless, squat-proof leggings are among the best in their range, with gentle contour, great stretch and a thick fabric.
Nike One Leggings
These leggings are the real deal when it comes to supportive, sweat-wicking activewear (they get their name for a reason). Light enough that they are breathable and easy to move in but thick enough to not go see-through, we don’t think you can go wrong with a pair of Nikes.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Images: Getty