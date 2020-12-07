These fitness gifts are evidence that good things really do come in small packages.
Forget big gifts that take up the entire front room – unpacking a stocking is the most exciting part of Christmas Day. Yet while novelty stocking fillers are great fun for five minutes, they often become one of the many gifts that end up thrown in a drawer and forgotten about.
In 2020 sustainable and thoughtful gifting is more important than ever, so why not give gifts your friends and family will treasure – beyond boxing day. If 2020 is the year that your loved one started home workouts (who didn’t?), continued their love affair with yoga to offset WFH aches and pains, or are aiming to smash running goals in 2021, then these fitness-related gifts will be top of their wish list.
Here are some of the best sustainable, useful, and most importantly stocking-sized gifts that fitness lovers will use again and again.
Meg Cork Massage Ball
This non-toxic, naturally anti-microbial, biodegradable massage ball eases knots and aids recovery. Good for your loved one and the planet.
Wild Natural Deodorant
This aluminium free product in sustainable, refillable packaging comes in gorgeous scents including Fresh Cotton and Sea Salt and Coconut Dreams. Who knew environmentally friendly antiperspirant could be so luxurious?
Form Superblend Protein Powder
Stuff your loved one’s stocking with nutrients in the form of this vegan protein powder. Combined with maca, flaxseed, greens and fruit powder, it’s the ultimate winter boost that just so happens to taste delicious – hi, chocolate salted caramel.
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel
This lightweight hair towel not only protects wet locks when they’re most vulnerable, but it dries them fast so your gym buddy will have time to stop for a post-workout smoothie.
PureSport CBD Oil Tincture
CBD has become the go-to for muscle soreness, inflammation, improving sleep and reducing stress. PureSport’s range is no different, and it’s formulated by athletes.
The Natural Deodorant Co Active Deodorant Balm
Practical presents can be pretty too. This deodorant balm contains antibacterial magnesium and sodium bicarbonate, so your workout buddy can get through tough workouts with peace of mind.
Misfits Chocolate Orange Protein Bar
Forget tucking an orange into the bottom of a stocking and instead load up on these chocolate orange protein bars that will enhance performance and recovery. Even more important, they’re hailed as the best vegan protein bar on the market by Strong Women’s editor Meriam Ahari.
Breathe Lavender Eye Pillow
Created using material left over from sewing hospital scrubs, these lavender eye pillows are the perfect wind-down tool to end a yoga practice with.
Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks
You won’t find a more classic stocking filler than a pair of socks, so choose the perfect pair for your running fanatic friends. These Nike trainer socks don’t roll down and stay fresh with sweat-wicking and breathable materials.
The Yoga Deck Cards
This beautiful pack of cards will inspire any yogi’s practice, offering instructions and benefits to individual moves as well as longer sequences to follow.
JS Health Probiotics
The gift of good gut health is more important than you think. These science-backed probiotics support healthy flora in your intestines for improved mood, immunity and digestion.
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak
The key to a good workout is a good night’s sleep. Help your gym going giftee get some restorative shut-eye with this bath soak, filled with award-winning scents of lavender, vetiver and chamomile.
Adidas Karlie Kloss Sports Bra
Here’s a gift that any woman in your life will appreciate – whether her go-to workout is high-intensity HIIT or low-impact yoga. The stretchy knit fabric, beautiful racer-back design and sweat-wicking technology means they won’t want to take it off, even after their session is over.
Proper Goose Personalised Gym Training Notebook
If your mate is set on taking their training seriously in 2021 or has their eyes upping their weights, this personalised log book can help them track their progress.
Shop Proper Goose Personalised Gym Training Notebook, £14.95
Lululemon Smooth Seamless Thongs
Trust us, the trickiest part of activewear shopping is finding underwear that doesn’t show through leggings. Do the hard work for your gym buddy with these seamless knickers that prevent VPL.