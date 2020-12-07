Forget big gifts that take up the entire front room – unpacking a stocking is the most exciting part of Christmas Day. Yet while novelty stocking fillers are great fun for five minutes, they often become one of the many gifts that end up thrown in a drawer and forgotten about.

In 2020 sustainable and thoughtful gifting is more important than ever, so why not give gifts your friends and family will treasure – beyond boxing day. If 2020 is the year that your loved one started home workouts (who didn’t?), continued their love affair with yoga to offset WFH aches and pains, or are aiming to smash running goals in 2021, then these fitness-related gifts will be top of their wish list.