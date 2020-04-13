Being strong is so useful. Got a jar of peanut butter that won’t open easily? No problem. Lugging bags of shopping back from the supermarket? Piece of cake! Building upper body strength is so important for everyday independence and function. Try this simple and effective upper body workout to strengthen all the arm muscles needed to make gains, hit goals and stay in control.

SEATED ARNOLD PRESS

Strength Training: seated arnold press demonstrated by Tess Glynne-Jones in this 10-minute upper-body workout for stronger arms.

Sit on a chair, holding the dumbbells at your sides. Bring the dumbbells up to your shoulders with palms facing toward you. Press the dumbbells over your head, while slowly rotating palms to face away from you once you get to the top. Pause and slowly rotate dumbbells back to the starting position at your shoulders. If you don’t have dumbbells, grab two tins or bottles of wine. Do 10 Dumbbell Seated Arnold Presses.



PRESS-UPS

Strength Training: press-ups demonstrated by Tess Glynne-Jones in this 10-minute upper-body workout for stronger arms.

Get into plank position with hands shoulder-width apart (or slightly wider) and fingertips spread out (with the middle finger pointing towards the wall in front of you). As you lower to the ground, keep elbows at a 45-degree angle to your body. Remember to keep your back straight, core tight and hips slightly tucked under. Imagine one straight line going from the top of your head to your feet. Do 10 Press-Ups.



REAR FLYS

Strength Training: rear flys demonstrated by Tess Glynne-Jones in this 10-minute upper-body workout for stronger arms.

Hold two dumbbells (or tins) while standing with feet hip-width apart. Keeping your back flat, bend your torso forward at the hips and slightly bend the knees. Your arms should extend toward the floor, palms facing each other. Exhale and squeeze your shoulder blades together as you raise your arms to your sides. Inhale as you lower arms back down. Do 10 Dumbbell Rear Flys. Rest for 60 seconds, complete 3 rounds of the entire set.

Want more at-home workouts? Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

