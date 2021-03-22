When it comes to breakfast, you want something teeming with vitamins, fast to make and properly tasty. This vegan cacao power smoothie couldn’t be simpler – or more nutritious. It’s got calcium, iron, and zinc from cashew nuts – all of which contribute towards good bone health, magnesium in the form of dates, which helps with energy production and potassium-rich avocado – an essential mineral needed for maintaining proper muscle contraction.

While protein is an undeniably important nutrient if you want to get stronger (particularly for vegans), it’s also really important that we get enough zinc in our diets. As well as boosting the immune system, it also plays an essential role in bone metabolism and mineralisation. A zinc deficiency is associated with lower bone density, making sure that you look to foods rich in the mineral can help to prevent osteoporosis as you age.