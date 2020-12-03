Yoga can be tricky enough when it’s just you and the mat. There’s foot placement, arm position, core engagement, breathwork and mindset to think about – all while trying to actually relax. So, if the thought of adding in extra pieces of kit makes you feel like throwing in the towel, don’t give up just yet. Using yoga equipment can help get you further into postures or remove some of the guess work from your stretching, making the practice easier overall.

And, the more we can stretch, the better the outcome. “Improving flexibility or range of movement has benefits for the body: slowing dehydration, lubricating joints, improving healing, generating better circulation and enhancing mobility,” says Keri Perkins, yoga teacher. “Yoga should be a healing practice so you should never be doing anything that harms or hurts the body, so overstretching or forcing your body into postures are a no go. This is why props are a great idea.”

She explains that using equipment in your practice can help in several ways, such as supporting you in a posture and making you more stable while maintaining the integrity of your spine.

With that in mind, we asked Keri to explain how and why to use some of the most popular yoga kit.