Nearly two thirds of Stylist readers have said that they’ve suffered mental health issues in the last six months. From experiencing increased mood swings and feeling emotionally exhausted to increased sadness and feeling cut-off from friends, family and colleagues, it’s clear that we need extra support more than ever. Mental Health Awareness Week has grown to be one of the biggest awareness weeks across the UK, and this year Stylist, through our strength and wellness brand Strong Women, is getting involved once more to connect with our audience. The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week this year is Nature – something everyone has made a powerful reconnection with over the last year, and something that is vital for the nourishment of our physical and mental health.

On 11 May 2021, we will be joined by a team of expert wellness practitioners who will deliver sessions on how to reap the benefits of nature, and also how to nurture ourselves better by working with the natural rhythms of our bodies. Its promise? To leave attendees with a recharged sense of focus, a revitalised sense of motivation and a renewed sense of control.

Strong Women's Strong Minds Summit will be a virtual event hosted via MyStylist on Tuesday 11 May 2021, 6-8pm, and here's what we have lined up for you… Strong Minds Summit 2021: the line-up

Setting boundaries to avoid burnout with Poonam Dhuffer Poonam Dhuffer, speaker, wellbeing practitioner, strategist and founder of wellness community YSM8. Photographer credit: Sandy Biring Date and time: 11 May 2021, 6-6.40pm To help you get in tune with your body so that you can detect when you are at risk of burnout – either physically, mentally or emotionally – we’ll be giving you the tools to stop burnout in its tracks and overturn it. You will start to recognise the signs of burnout and understand the importance of boundary setting; something we often struggle with for fear of missing out or being disliked. Poonam, founder of YSM8, will take you through some self-reflection and meditation exercises that will help you nurture your own body and get in rhythm with it – rather than working against it.

The power of resilience; time for us to be more plant with Beronda Montgomery Beronda Montgomery is Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology and Microbiology & Molecular Genetics at Michigan State University and author of Lessons from Plants Date and time: 11 May 2021, 6.40-7.05pm With so much talk about the importance of resilience, do we really understand what it is and how to get more of it? Scientist and writer Professor Beronda Montgomery believes that resilience is a superpower and that plants have the answer. Learn the lessons we can take from nature and apply to our day-to-day lives to build mental strength and resilience.

The secrets to green wellbeing with Poppy Okotcha and Stylist’s Strong Women editor Meriam Ahari Poppy Okotcha is a trained horticulturist and ecologically-focused grower whose mission is to inspire people to engage with the natural world Date and time: 11 May 2021, 7.05-7.35pm Strong Women editor Meriam Ahari talks to Poppy Okotcha about her journey to discovering the positive power of plants. They will discuss how adopting a lifestyle where nature is intrinsically part of your routine – from immersing yourself in nature, to keeping plants, growing your own food, and eating a predominantly plant diet – positively impacts both your outlook and internal narrative.

Optimise your lifestyle to keep your brain fit with Kimberley Wilson Kimberley Wilson is a chartered psychologist, former Great British Bake Off finalist and author of How to Build a Healthy Brain Date and time: 11 May 2021, 7.35-8pm We may all be aware of what we need to do to improve our mental and physical wellness, but do we really understand how we can optimise all the advice we are given? Psychologist and author Kimberley Wilson is the queen of brain boosting hacks, and in this session she will run through her top exercises and tips to maximise brain health and productivity and how that links to the rest of your body.

Immerse yourself in both nature and nurture with us at the Strong Minds Summit on 11 May.