What does strong mean? That’s the question we’ve been asking ourselves as we celebrate the launch of our game-changing wellness brand, Strong Women.

Here at Stylist, we’ve championed and empowered women for 10 years. Above all, we’ve celebrated strong women: those picking up heavy barbells, showing resilience in their careers and overcoming personal struggles. But how do we define being ‘strong’ when it can mean so many different things? It can mean being able to lift your body weight in a deadlift as much as it means speaking out against what you think, what you know, is wrong. It means being able to carry your friends to the finish line of a race as much as it means being able to fight for others, for equality, and for yourself.

Yet, so much of the conversation around women’s ability is focused on what we look like. Exercise is sold to us as a cure for what we’ve eaten or a way to shrink ourselves despite study after study showing that exercise is a way to grow our physical, mental and emotional strength. So Stylist have taken things into our own hands. We’re rewriting the fitness playbook. To do that, we’ve launched Strong Women, the game-changing wellness brand that delivers fitness through a feminist lens.

And no, you don’t have to be a workout aficionado to join us. Our Strong in 10 workout videos make fitness accessible to everyone. We’re here because we want everyone to be understand the benefits of exercise and make fitness fun again. Because it doesn’t take expensive gear and restriction to be strong: it takes consistency, a bit of passion and a lot of enjoyment. Our mission is to make every woman stronger tomorrow than she is today, so you can take on your squats, your workload, and your personal life all at once. We are women, and we are always stronger than we think.

