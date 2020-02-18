What does strong mean? That’s the question we’ve been asking ourselves as we celebrate the launch of our game-changing wellness brand, Strong Women.
Here at Stylist, we’ve championed and empowered women for 10 years. Above all, we’ve celebrated strong women: those picking up heavy barbells, showing resilience in their careers and overcoming personal struggles.
But how do we define being ‘strong’ when it can mean so many different things? It can mean being able to lift your body weight in a deadlift as much as it means speaking out against what you think, what you know, is wrong. It means being able to carry your friends to the finish line of a race as much as it means being able to fight for others, for equality, and for yourself.
You may also like
Stylist Strong: 3 women reveal the secret to finding resilience
We’ve seen strength in Jacinda Arden, who courageously refused to let the Christchurch shooters ruin her country. We’ve seen it in Serena Williams, who not only fights through every single match, but also perseveres through the barrage of sexist abuse she faces in her industry and from the press. We’ve seen it in Hillary Clinton, who we celebrated as a guest editor, who continues to fight for women despite losing a presidential election. We’ve seen it in women’s football, not just the English team but worldwide, as women played hard and fought loudly for equality, in a world which only last year began to listen.
But it’s not only women in the media who we want to support in their strength journey. We know that all women show strength every single day.
Yet, so much of the conversation around women’s ability is focused on what we look like. Exercise is sold to us as a cure for what we’ve eaten or a way to shrink ourselves despite study after study showing that exercise is a way to grow our physical, mental and emotional strength.
So Stylist have taken things into our own hands. We’re rewriting the fitness playbook. To do that, we’ve launched Strong Women, the game-changing wellness brand that delivers fitness through a feminist lens.
That means inclusive, no-nonsense, inspiring content right here and on our Instagram @StrongWomenUK. We’ll be demystifying the conflicting advice around exercise and food by answering the questions you really want to know with advice from experts, including Joslyn Thompson-Rule and Laura Thomas PhD.
We’ve never spoken about diets and we won’t start now, celebrating food for making us better, stronger and faster. We’ll be giving you real recommendations on clothing, supplements and accessories, tried and tested by the Strong Women community, and our Strong Women Ambassadors will have daily updates on form, technique and preventing injury, as well as answering direct messages from you on social media.
And no, you don’t have to be a workout aficionado to join us. Our Strong in 10 workout videos make fitness accessible to everyone. We’re here because we want everyone to be understand the benefits of exercise and make fitness fun again. Because it doesn’t take expensive gear and restriction to be strong: it takes consistency, a bit of passion and a lot of enjoyment.
Our mission is to make every woman stronger tomorrow than she is today, so you can take on your squats, your workload, and your personal life all at once.
We are women, and we are always stronger than we think.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Images: Unsplash