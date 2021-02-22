Inside the Strong Women Training Club: Exclusive member offers
The new fitness hub from Stylist’s Strong Women not only has everything you need to start strength training but also offers exclusive member discounts, so you can save on the kit you need.
Since the first lockdown, our activewear has taken pride of place in our wardrobes. From desk to lunchtime sweat session, leggings and sports bras are now our chosen look du jour. But if you’re feeling uninspired and unmotivated, it’s time to reclaim your energy and carve out a new routine.
After almost a year of working, living and exercising in the same small space it’s hard to mentally separate these day-to-day activities. But by reserving your yoga pants for your next workout instead of lounging in front of Netflix, you’ll create the best mindset possible to get the most out of your at-home exercise. And with mood boosting workouts and easy to follow training plans, the Strong Women Training Club delivers the motivation you need to get moving.
This month on the Strong Women Training Club, The Sports Edit are giving members 15% off sitewide so you can stock up on kit from brands including Nike, Girlfriend Collective and Adidas. Plus, discounts from BetterYou, Barebells and Plenish will help you get the nutrients your body needs to perform at your best.
Explore all the exclusive discounts below which you can access when you sign up for your free trial.
15% off The Sports Edit
If you’re looking for brands that blend supreme style, high performance and enduring quality, you’ll find them all on The Sports Edit. Shop for all your active essentials, from sustainable apparel to yoga mats and more.
Don’t miss your chance to save 15% on products from Nike, Adidas x Stella McCartney and Veja when you sign up to the Strong Women Training Club.
15% off Barebells
Get a kick of energy with Barebells protein-enriched snack bars. Great to add to your breakfast or as a pre-workout boost, their bars are free of added sugars but high in flavour.
20% off BetterYou
Whether you’re looking to boost your immunity, enhance your everyday energy levels or support sleep quality, BetterYou’s range of natural health supplements can help.
Strong Women Training Club members can get 20% their full site including oral vitamin sprays, bath soaks and more.
15% off HigherDOSE's infrared sauna blanket
HigherDOSE’s infrared sauna blankets detoxify the body and deliver fresh nutrients and oxygen to muscles - aiding recovery and leaving you feeling rejuvenated.
The heat increases the body’s thermal energy and promotes a temporary increase in blood flow that makes you sweat while boosting your metabolic rate.
50% off two months of period products from Callaly
Callaly is an award-winning period care brand that delivers personalised boxes of ethically-sourced and environmentally-sustainable period products directly through your door.
They have also invented the tampliner, a new period product that combines an organic cotton tampon with a soft mini-liner for extra protection against leaks, making it the perfect match with form-fitting workout gear.
33% off any Plenish Drinks cleanse of 3 days or more
Fuelling your body for exercise is half the challenge. Plenish’s juices are filled with natural ingredients and vitamins, giving you maximum nutrition to boost energy and support your exercise regime.
Strong Women Training Club members get new offers every month. Join the club today to access these exclusive discounts as well as on-demand classes, strength training plans and more. Sign up for your free 14-day trial here.
Images: Courtesy of brands.
Main image credit: The Sports Edit