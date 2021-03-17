Whether you’re a bedroom yogi or park runner, Strong Women Training Club has teamed up with some of our favourite fitness brands for exclusive discounts on your home workout equipment.
One year on from the first lockdown, we’re finding ourselves reflecting on the dramatic changes to our lifestyles. From quarantines to tiers, our exercise routines have had to adapt to the changing restrictions but, when met with the idea of returning to the gym, many are choosing to continue to workout at home when they reopen next month.
With this in mind, we want to help you get the most out of your exercise whether sweating in your front room or pounding the pavement. We’re constantly on the lookout for products that make a real difference and have teamed up with some of our favourite fitness brands to give you discounts on the kit you need.
Haze sensory fitness mat
With so many yoga mats on offer it’s often hard to choose one - but when they’re this beautiful, hardwearing and made from sustainable materials, one like the Haze fitness mat is a no brainer. Haze uses the power of colour, scent and touch to help you achieve a more mindful workout - plus, 5% of their sales go to supporting mental health charities
Insidesweat weights
Struggling to find weights in stock? We’ve got you. Wherever you are on your strength journey, Insidesweat has the kit you need to achieve your goals. Find dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and more - all designed with functionality, style and aesthetics in mind.
Innermost targeted fitness nutrition
Packed with active ingredients that make a real difference to both performance and recovery, these powders address unique health and fitness goals with targeted nutrition. Choose protein powder to help rebuild muscle microtears or go for the energy boosting powder to improve your stamina pre-workout.
Modibodi performance underwear
However your period affects you, don’t let the fear of leaks stop you from exercising. Modibodi’s pants are built with high performance, sweat wicking Merino Perform fabric so you can continue to train with zero worries.
Trip CBD range
CBD oils can be a great addition to your workout routine, especially when recovering from an injury. Trip has developed a range of oils to help you get the most out of rest days with their gluten-free, palm-oil free and vegan formula. The CBD works with your endocannabinoid system (ECS) helping to regulate your body’s optimal balance, including your sleep, anxiety, immune system, pain and inflammation. Add to smoothies, hot drinks or water.
BetterYou vitamins
From joint health to immunity support, vitamin supplements support your overall health and when you’re experiencing deficiencies, this can have both a physical and mental effect. BetterYou’s oral sprays are a great alternative to tablets and all their vitamin bottles are made from ocean waste plastic, which is 100% recyclable.
