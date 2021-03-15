Think you’ve got to go to a weights room to build a seriously strong upper body? Think again. You can work those pecs, triceps and biceps from the comfort of your own home, thanks to the trusty floor press.

So, what exactly is a floor press and what muscles does it work?

A floor press is what it says on the tin: lying on the floor, pressing weights up into the sky. It’s a very simple, very effective, but also a potentially dangerous move if you lose a grip on those weights. In gyms, you might have someone spotting you when you do heavy chest presses but at home, the chances are that you won’t so it’s really important that you only lift as much as you’re comfortable with. Floor presses are great because: