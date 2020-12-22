Not only are red peppers and carrots full of vitamin C , but they contain fibre too – making this the perfect post-workout meal . Not to mention, these stuffed peppers are high in protein (from the beef), starch (thanks buckwheat) and topped with cheese (because, why wouldn’t you)?

Your veg doesn’t have to be an afterthought – it can be the star of the show. This hearty recipe proves just that by putting stuffed peppers front and centre.

Slice the bell pepper into two pieces.

Remove the seeds from the pepper.

Dice carrots and onions into small squares.

Cut beef into small, thin pieces.

Preheat oiled skillet on high heat.

Cook beef until it gets a golden colour.

Remove from the skillet and set aside.

Sautée carrots and onions in the same skillet until they soften.

Add sliced mushrooms and continue cooking until all the ingredients are golden.

Add buckwheat and beef to the skillet.

Season with salt and pepper.

Stir to combine everything together.

Fill each one of the peppers with the cooked buckwheat filling.

Bake for 35 minutes at 370 Fahrenheit.

Place slice of cheese on each pepper.

Cook for another 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.