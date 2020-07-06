Obviously, this can be frustrating, confusing and even dangerous – a risk that you shouldn’t be taking when it comes to your physical and mental health. That’s why it’s important to us at Strong Women that everything we present to our audience is backed by credible research, official studies and hard science.

We sought out the best certified experts in the health and fitness industry to provide their knowledge, insightful tips, useful advice and share their experiences – and formed these 14 female experts into our Strong Women Collective.

It was important to us that we collaborate with women who share the same values and beliefs on body image and what it means to be healthy. Much like Strong Women, these inspirational women have never endorsed the pursuit of one body shape, are openly anti-diet, believe there is no one-size-fits-all approach to health and fitness, and promote balance, moderation and self care. They are brilliant, fun, relatable and inspiring – and we couldn’t be more proud to include them in our collective.

Meet the team who is helping to support our mission to make every woman stronger tomorrow than they are today.