With new brands delivering both performance-boosting and sustainable products, there’s no need to sacrifice one for the other.
Sustainability within the fitness industry has come a long way in the past few years, and this isn’t just the case for workout apparel. Brands creating planet-friendly products are no longer a rarity, which makes ensuring your kit doesn’t contain harmful materials or ingredients a whole lot easier.
Simple changes like swapping out hard-to-recycle packaging can remove a considerable amount of plastic from a product’s journey. And the move towards natural, ethically-sourced ingredients is improving the quality and sustainable credentials for many nutritional ranges.
If you’re looking to switch up your routine and give the planet a bit of love, here are six eco-friendly products to add to your basket.
You may also like
10 eco-friendly products to replace everyday items in your home
Wild Natural Deodorant
Wild is on a mission to change your bathroom cabinet and banish single use products. Their collection of natural deodorants are completely vegan and cruelty-free. But it’s the Wild applicator we love. Made from durable aluminium and recycled plastic, it’s designed to last for years, not months, along with their refills.
They have also sourced sustainable ingredients that absorb moisture and tackle odour, so you can stay fresh whatever your next workout.
Healthstrong
Healthstrong delivers the extra support you need to boost your immune system with their Liposomal Immune Formula. It contains 4 key ingredients; Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Curcumin and Zinc Gluconate.
The glass bottles and cardboard tubes make recycling the packaging a breeze.
Shop Healthstrong Liposomal Immune AbsorbX004, 250ml, £39.99
Sweaty Faace
Strength training for your skin? Sign us up! This is a multi-tasking mask that gives overworked skin the refresh it needs.
Ingredients include argan oil, omega fatty acids and vitamin E – and are all organic and ethically sourced.
Fighter Shots
Ginger, turmeric and manuka honey are three powerful ingredients that can boost your immunity and give you a kick of energy when you need it most. Fighter Shots are 100% natural, ginger-based health shots. Plus, the shots come in glass bottles with aluminium lids so you can throw them straight in to the recycling.
Manta
The living room does not compare to the purpose-built gyms we are used to but with the right equipment you can maximise your performance. Manta’s sustainable cork yoga mat provides excellent grip, even in hot and sweaty conditions, which makes it the perfect partner for your at-home workouts.
And when we can return to the gym, the natural mat tie allows for easy transport.
Ohelo
Hydration, hydration, hydration. Having a bottle of water to hand when working out at home is the perfect reminder to keep your water intake up.
These stylish and sustainable water bottles are leakproof, lead-free and keep your drink cold for 24 hours. And, if you buy an Ohelo bottle, you’ll be supporting a socially responsible company with a vision to make beautiful reusables the new normal.
Strong Women Training Club members can save up to 30% off all the products listed. Join the club today to access exclusive member discounts, on-demand classes, strength training plans and more. Sign up for your free 14-day trial here.
Images: Courtesy of brands.
Main image credit: Fighter Shots.