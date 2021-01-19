6 sustainable products to add to your routine

Posted by for Strong Women

With new brands delivering both performance-boosting and sustainable products, there’s no need to sacrifice one for the other.

Sustainability within the fitness industry has come a long way in the past few years, and this isn’t just the case for workout apparel. Brands creating planet-friendly products are no longer a rarity, which makes ensuring your kit doesn’t contain harmful materials or ingredients a whole lot easier.

Simple changes like swapping out hard-to-recycle packaging can remove a considerable amount of plastic from a product’s journey. And the move towards natural, ethically-sourced ingredients is improving the quality and sustainable credentials for many nutritional ranges.

If you’re looking to switch up your routine and give the planet a bit of love, here are six eco-friendly products to add to your basket.

You may also like

10 eco-friendly products to replace everyday items in your home

  • Wild Natural Deodorant

    Sustainable products for your kit: Wild Natural Deodorant
    Sustainable products for your kit: Wild Natural Deodorant

    Wild is on a mission to change your bathroom cabinet and banish single use products. Their collection of natural deodorants are completely vegan and cruelty-free. But it’s the Wild applicator we love. Made from durable aluminium and recycled plastic, it’s designed to last for years, not months, along with their refills.

    They have also sourced sustainable ingredients that absorb moisture and tackle odour, so you can stay fresh whatever your next workout.

    Shop Wild Natural Deodorants, from £12

    BUY NOW

  • Healthstrong

    Sustainable products for your kit: Healthstrong Liposomal Immune
    Sustainable products for your kit: Healthstrong Liposomal Immune

    Healthstrong delivers the extra support you need to boost your immune system with their Liposomal Immune Formula. It contains 4 key ingredients; Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Curcumin and Zinc Gluconate.

    The glass bottles and cardboard tubes make recycling the packaging a breeze.

    Shop Healthstrong Liposomal Immune AbsorbX004, 250ml, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Sweaty Faace

    Sustainable products for your kit: Sweaty Faace Mask
    Sustainable products for your kit: Sweaty Faace Mask

    Strength training for your skin? Sign us up! This is a multi-tasking mask that gives overworked skin the refresh it needs.

    Ingredients include argan oil, omega fatty acids and vitamin E – and are all organic and ethically sourced.

    Shop Sweaty Faace Mask, £22.50

    BUY NOW

  • Fighter Shots

    Sustainable products for your kit: Fighter Shots
    Sustainable products for your kit: Fighter Shots

    Ginger, turmeric and manuka honey are three powerful ingredients that can boost your immunity and give you a kick of energy when you need it most. Fighter Shots are 100% natural, ginger-based health shots. Plus, the shots come in glass bottles with aluminium lids so you can throw them straight in to the recycling.

    Shop Fighter Shots, from £15

    BUY NOW

  • Manta

    Sustainable products for your kit: Manta
    Sustainable products for your kit: Manta

    The living room does not compare to the purpose-built gyms we are used to but with the right equipment you can maximise your performance. Manta’s sustainable cork yoga mat provides excellent grip, even in hot and sweaty conditions, which makes it the perfect partner for your at-home workouts.

    And when we can return to the gym, the natural mat tie allows for easy transport.

    Shop Manta Yoga Mat, £54.99

    BUY NOW

  • Ohelo

    Sustainable products for your kit: Ohelo
    Sustainable products for your kit: Ohelo bottle

    Hydration, hydration, hydration. Having a bottle of water to hand when working out at home is the perfect reminder to keep your water intake up.

    These stylish and sustainable water bottles are leakproof, lead-free and keep your drink cold for 24 hours. And, if you buy an Ohelo bottle, you’ll be supporting a socially responsible company with a vision to make beautiful reusables the new normal.

    Shop Ohelo water bottle, from £29

    BUY NOW

Strong Women Training Club members can save up to 30% off all the products listed. Join the club today to access exclusive member discounts, on-demand classes, strength training plans and more. Sign up for your free 14-day trial here.

Images: Courtesy of brands.
Main image credit: Fighter Shots.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get a free Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article