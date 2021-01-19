Sustainability within the fitness industry has come a long way in the past few years, and this isn’t just the case for workout apparel. Brands creating planet-friendly products are no longer a rarity, which makes ensuring your kit doesn’t contain harmful materials or ingredients a whole lot easier.

Simple changes like swapping out hard-to-recycle packaging can remove a considerable amount of plastic from a product’s journey. And the move towards natural, ethically-sourced ingredients is improving the quality and sustainable credentials for many nutritional ranges.

If you’re looking to switch up your routine and give the planet a bit of love, here are six eco-friendly products to add to your basket.