We’re excited to announcement that SWTC is now on Squaddy - the WhatsApp of fitness. You’ll now be able to talk to training club members and the Strong Women team directly. Want to head to a real life class or event but don’t want to go alone? There might be someone in the group who lives nearby. Need help with a certain move or fitness concept? PT Emma might just know the answer. Want to make new fitness friends? Here’s your chance.

Ever wished that the Strong Women Training Club had an app where you could chat with other members, ask our trainers questions, share links and meet up with like minded women? Well, that day has finally come.

One of the biggest motivators when it comes to staying fit is having a community by your side. The pandemic has made it hard for us to maintain those sorts of social ties and we wanted to bridge the gap between digital and in-person fitness by making the training club community mobile, interactive and real.

Membership to the SWTC squad is free to existing training club subscribers. All you have to do is download the Squaddy app, make a profile and then follow the link below. The group is totally secure – only members of the training club can join and the link expires after seven days.

As ever, the SWTC chat on Squaddy is a safe space for everyone to share thoughts, goals and experiences and the Strong Women team will be there to ensure that all members feel welcome and happy.

Download the Squaddy app and then join the SWTC group using the link below. The link will expire after seven days.