A week into the Tokyo Olympics, Team GB have slowly but surely been climbing their way up the medal ladder, collecting golds in the pool, on the diving board and up in the mountains. This year’s Team GB includes more women than men for the first time, and it’s the UK’s biggest squad ever at an overseas Olympic games – with 376 athletes competing across 26 sports. So, there’s plenty of medal opportunities left to come.

You may also like Female athletes: 16 of the greatest and most inspirational women in sport

History is also being made in terms of gender equality. For the first time at a summer Olympics, Team GB will have more female athletes than male with 201 women and 175 men. So who are the ones to watch in Team GB this summer? We’ve rounded up some of the most inspirational female athletes to look out for during the games.

Tokyo 2020: the best female British athletes to watch this summer

Dina Asher-Smith - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Dina Asher-Smith

Having previously claimed three gold medals at the 2018 European Championships, Sprinter Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman in recorded history. Asher-Smith is a fan favourite with a huge following, and will no doubt have the whole country’s support behind her for her first Olympics, where she is tipped for a double gold in both the 100m and 200m sprint events. The women’s 100m event begins 30 July at 11:40 JST (03:40 BST)

Alice Kinsella - Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics: Alice Kinsella

Having already helped Team GBs artistic gymnastics team take home bronze at Tokyo 2020, all eyes are on Kinsella for the upcoming individual finals. We can’t wait to watch her compete on the balance beam, the discipline she’s already won gold in at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. The women’s balance beam final event begins on 3 August at 17:48 JST (09:48 BST)

Emily Campbell - Weightlifting



Tokyo Olympics: Emily Campbell

Weightlifter Campbell will be representing GB and her hometown of Nottingham in the +87kg category, following her impressive three gold medals at the European Championships. She snatched a British record 122kg to secure gold and then heaved 154kg in clean and jerk. The women’s weightlifting +87kg event begins on 2 August at 11:50 JST (3:50 BST)

Stephanie Davis - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Stephanie Davis

Despite being a part-time athlete and running her first ever marathon less than three years ago, Davis achieved the impressive feat of Olympic qualification and will be competing in the marathon event in Tokyo. The women’s marathon event takes place on 7 August at 07:00 JST (23:00 BST)

Jessica Gadirova - Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics: Jessica Gadirova

Described as “having a performance factor that we haven’t seen for a long time within GB,” at just 16-years-old Gadirova has a place in Team GB’s artistic gymnastics team, competing in bar, floor and beam events. The women’s artistic gymnastics finals are ongoing

Jennifer Gadirova - Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics: Jennifer Gadirova

Gadirova will be taking on the formidable Simone Biles and the USA team, as well as her twin sister, fellow gymnast Jessica, in multiple events in Tokyo. The women’s artistic gymnastics finals are ongoing

Nicole Yeargin - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Nicole Yeargin

Yeargin, 23, also only took up athletics five years ago but will be representing Team GB in the Women’s 400m and 400m relay. The women’s 400m event begins on 3 August at 09:53 JST (01:53 BST)

Keely Hodgkinson - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Keely Hodgkinson

Hodgkinson is an 800m runner and current British champion who will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dame Kelly Holmes, who won gold for Team GB in that event at the 2004 Olympics. The women’s 800m event begins on 30 July at 09:55 JST (01:55 BST)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Also competing against Asher-Smith in the 100m sprint is Imani-Lara Lansiquot. The 23-year-old from South London is the fourth-fastest female in Britain and has “wanted to compete in the Olympics since she was a young girl.” The women’s 100m event begins 30 July at 01:00 BST (00:00 BST)

Katy Marchant - Cycling

Tokyo Olympics: Katy Marchant

Team GB has a bit of a cycling legacy, with Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny being two of its most celebrated female athletes. Marchant will no doubt be looking to match or better her own Olympic bronze from Rio 2016 in Tokyo this year. The women’s track cycling qualifier event begins on 2 August at 15:30 JST (07:30 BST)

Emily Borthwick - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Emily Borthwick

High jumper Borthwick, from Wigan, will be chasing a podium position after finishing third at both the 2020 and 2021 British Championships. The women’s high jump qualifier event begins on 5 August at 09:10 JST (01:10 BST)

Revee Walcott-Nolan - Athletics

Tokyo Olympics: Revee Walcott-Nolan

Team GB gold club athlete Walcott-Nolan ran her first cross country race at the age of 12. A versatile athlete often covering distances between 800m and 1500m, this year she’ll be looking to make her mark on the track in the Women’s 1500m. The women’s 1500m event begins on 2 August at 09:35 JST (01:35 BST)