The 2020 Olympic Games were groundbreaking for Team GB. Not only did we win medal after medal (in fact, we took home a total of 65), but almost every single day there was a display of true sportsmanship, inspiration and resilience from our athletes.

While the Olympics may be over, the sporting excitement doesn’t end. The Paralympics are set to start on 24 August to feed our appetites for athletics, swimming, cycling and more. But who will be attempting to bring back gold for Britain? Here are 16 female athletes to keep an eye on during the Games.