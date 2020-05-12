Rows are an integral movement in strength training. They can be done seated, bent over or inverted. You can use a barbell, dumbbells, TRX or even bodyweight. Basically, they’re a versatile pulling movement that will help you build a stronger back.

The upright row is one of the less well-known variations. “It is still a compound exercise, meaning it’s working multiple muscle groups, but it’s mainly focused on the shoulders rather than the back,” says Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana. The focus of this move is mainly on the traps and delts, meaning it will fire up the front, back and sides of the upper body.