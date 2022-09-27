There are now 4.3 million vapers in the UK. That might sound like a huge number, but look around any beer garden, bus stop or high street and you’ll find someone puffing away on a rainbow-coloured vape bar. Given that they don’t contain tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most harmful ingredients in cigarettes, vapes represent a less dangerous alternative to smoking. Even the NHS acknowledges that they can be used as a tool for stopping smoking. But with standard disposable vapes containing the same amount of nicotine as a 20-pack of cigarettes, it’s clear that vaping isn’t without its own risks. The question for many of us is how might vaping affect our fitness levels? We all know that smoking can wreck havoc on our lung capacity and recovery (among other things), but what about puffing on a pen?

“Vaping appears to be a safer alternative to smoking, given that smoking has thousands of chemicals, around 60 of which are known to cause cancer. While e-cigarettes contain potentially harmful chemicals, they are at a much lower level”, says Abbas Kanani, pharmacist at Chemist Click. “But the truth is that vaping hasn’t been around long enough for us to know the potential damage it can cause to our health”, says Kanani. “The long-term effects of the chemicals contained in e-liquids haven’t been examined.” While it’s too early to know the extent of harm that vaping can cause, we do know how it impacts our health and fitness in the short term. And sadly, it’s not great news.

What are the health risks of vaping?

Giulia Guerrini, lead pharmacist at Medino, tells Stylist: “Even though smoking rates have been falling for the last 50 years in the UK, the popularity of disposable vapes is surging. While vapes don’t burn tobacco and don’t produce carbon monoxide or tar, the liquid which turns into vapour is packed full of harmful chemicals including nicotine.” Why is nicotine so bad? “It is a highly addictive substance that raises blood pressure and spikes your adrenaline, increasing the chances of having a heart attack,” says Kanani. “This is particularly worrying as we see a number of individuals who are constantly vaping (especially seeing as it’s more convenient and cost-effective to vape than light up a cigarette), as well as being considered as more socially acceptable to vape indoors.”

Vape liquid also contains chemicals that can damage lung tissue. The chemical diacetyl, which is behind the several cases of ‘popcorn lung’ (a build-up of permanent lung scarring caused by inflammation) in the US, is banned in vapes in the UK and EU. But there are many other chemicals in vapes that can cause damage too. “E-liquid concoctions usually include some mix of flavourings, additives and nicotine, dissolved in an oily liquid base”, says Kanini. “It is thought that vaporised elements of the oil are getting deep down into the lungs and causing an inflammatory response. Vitamin E acetate is often used as a thickening and delivery agent in e-liquid and has been found in the lungs of people with severe, vaping-related damage.” Guerrini adds that excessive vaping also puts users at risk of pneumonia. “Most cases of pneumonia are caused by infection,” she says. “But lipoid pneumonia is a result of fatty acids – such as the oily substances found in e-liquids – causing inflammation in the lungs.”

Does vaping have any effect on our fitness levels?

It’s not just serious health risks that vaping carries, it can also have an impact on our day-to-day fitness. “According to research by the University of California, e-cigarette users are about 30% more likely to develop a chronic lung disease including asthma,”, says Guerrini, and it can make existing asthma cases worse too. “Chemical ingredients like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine have been connected to symptoms which worsen asthma, such as a dry throat, chest tightness, increased coughing, mucus secretions and reduced lung function.” “Vaping might also worsen your lungs’ ability to fight infection, increasing the risk of more severe asthma attacks. Asthma can make it much harder to reach your fitness goals if it isn’t properly managed, especially for cardio – pushing in a 10k isn’t easy if you’re struggling to breathe.”

How to cut down on vaping if you are worried about it It’s important to remember that if the choice is between smoking and vaping, vaping is the safer option. But given vaping’s addictiveness and link to lung issues, the best option for maintaining a decent level of fitness is going smoke and vape-free. If that’s not possible, there are alternatives out there that can help substitute synthetic, nicotine-laden vapes, like the all-natural nicotine-free vapes from Ripple+. You could also try psychological techniques to manage your habits. Kanani advises trying to work on stress management to limit your reliance on vaping at times of stress or restricting vaping to certain times: you could give yourself a hard and fast rule, such as no vaping in the house or only vaping in the evening. What’s for sure is that the less you vape, the less risk you’re putting on your body. Every little helps.

