You can’t get better than pizza , so we’d never suggest substituting the real thing. But for when you need a hearty meal with added benefits, we bring you this sweet potato version. Made with a high-fibre vegetable and oat base that delivers a huge dose of vitamins A and B, it will make your immune system and your taste buds sing in equal measure. We opt for cheese and pesto toppings and devour with a rom-com .

200g oats (porridge, rolled or jumbo oats will all work)

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease two pizza pans or large baking trays with a little oil.

Steam the sweet potato on the hob or in the microwave until tender.

Blitz the oats to a flour consistency in your blender, then tip into a medium-sized bowl.

Put the steamed sweet potato in the blender along with the oregano and olive oil and blend until smooth.

Pour into the bowl with the oat flour and use a spoon to combine into a dough.

Split the dough in half. Working with one half at a time, tip the dough out onto a clean surface (you shouldn’t need any extra flour for dusting and rolling) and roll it out nice and thin into a 20cm circle. Repeat with the other half.

Use a spatula to lift the dough onto the greased pizza pans or trays.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and flip the base over, then add your toppings.

Place the pizza back in the oven for 5 to 8 minutes, depending on your toppings.

Remove from the oven and allow to stand for 1 minute before cutting into slices.

Recipe courtesy of No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell – best selling cookery author, podcast host and creator of The Hike Life community

IMAGE: Joanne Murphy