This is especially true if you’re into exercise, particularly strength training or muscle building workouts . “When we train, we’re essentially ripping the muscles,” explained Strong Women ambassador Caroline Bragg. “We need to repair them so they keep building. Protein are the building blocks for that.”

If you eat a vegan diet then the chances are you’ll have been questioned about your protein intake. The reality is that you’re probably getting enough of the macronutrient through plant-based foods , but some people might require a bit more protein than tofu, beans, milk-alternatives and vegetables have to offer.

If you’re training hard, our trainers recommend getting around 1.2-2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. (E.g. if you are a 75kg woman then having at least 90g of protein a day will help with optimal performance and recovery.) An easy way to hit that target is using a supplement. Protein powders can be mixed with milk, stirred into porridge or used in baking to create high-protein, muscle repairing foods.

While whey protein supplements are often championed by bodybuilders and strength trainers, those that are dairy free don’t quite get the same reputation. Luckily, as the vegan diet has gained popularity, vegan protein powders have come a long way from their grainy, chalky or sludgy beginnings.

Which are the best? We tried and tested a bunch to find out…