No doubt you’ve heard about the effects vitamin D can have on your mental and physical health, but did you know it can help improve your strength too?



Vitamin D plays a number of key roles in your body, from supporting a healthy immune and nervous system, to absorbing calcium and promoting healthy bone development. It also helps to regulate mood, and adequate vitamin D intake has been found to improve anxiety and depression in people struggling with the disorders. But lesser known is the positive impact vitamin D can have on your ability to build muscle, and potentially even on your progress in strength training. It is a crucial vitamin if you want to develop and maintain healthy muscles, and those lacking in vitamin D have been known to suffer from muscular pain. So it only makes sense that increasing your intake would also increase your strength.

You may also like At-home workouts: 8 exercises you can do in your living room

Multiple studies have found that supplementation of a specific form of the vitamin is highly effective at improving muscle strength. Here we explain just how vitamin D impacts strength, how to increase your intake, and how long it will take before you start seeing results. What does it do? Vitamin D improves the quality and strengthens the fibres of the muscles. This encourages healthy muscular growth and repair, which is a necessity for strength trainers. However, not all vitamin D is created equal, and there is one particular form that is more effective for strength and recovery. Research has shown that vitamin D3 has a particularly positive impact on strength trainers. In fact, one study into the effects of vitamin D3 supplements on athletes saw their strength improve by 18.75%. And, while the results have varied somewhat, the positive impact of the vitamin has been found to be fairly consistent across studies.

One study into the effects of vitamin D3 supplements on the strength of athletes saw an improvement of 18.75%.

What’s the best way to increase my intake? Your body naturally makes vitamin D3 when your skin is exposed to direct sunlight. From spring until the end of summer, you should be able to get your daily dose of vitamin D just from being outdoors. But when the weather turns, it’s not quite so easy. Once you stop being able to get adequate vitamin D from the sunlight, you have to start paying more attention to diet. Foods like salmon, sardines and other oily fish, fortified dairy products and juices, egg yolks and some cereals are all great if you want to up your vitamin D intake. There are also supplements you can take. However, when you’re shopping around, make sure to avoid vitamin D2 supplements. This form of vitamin D is derived from vegetables, and has been found to be fairly useless at improving muscle strength.

You may also like How should you eat when weight training? Fitness trainers answer the most googled questions

How long until I start seeing results? Studies have found that improved muscle strength is possible after just three months of taking vitamin D3 supplements. However, others have seen results in closer to six months, and results can vary depending on intake, your height and weight, and your exposure to the sun.

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

Join our brand-new fitness community and get motivated with the latest workouts, nutritious recipes, expert tips and gym kit inspiration. Enter your email address Let’s go!