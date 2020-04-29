Public Health England recommend everyone take a vitamin D supplement while in lockdown. Stylist asks Dr Brewer how it could help us and why it is so vital during the coronavirus lockdown.

Many stereotypes about the UK are far from accurate – no, we don’t all like tea – but unfortunately our famously rubbish weather seems to be about right. Today’s overcast skies are a reminder of that, and this actually has a pretty negative impact on us. Not only does sunshine help to boost our mood, but our bodies also absorb nutrients from the sunlight. Namely, vitamin D. “You can only make vitamin D when the UV index is greater than three,” explains Dr Sarah Brewer, registered nutritionist and medical advisor to Healthspan. “You can top up with food, but it is only found in useful amounts in oily fish, liver products, eggs, butter or fortified foods. As a result, vitamin D deficiency becomes common during autumn and winter for people living in northern latitudes such as the UK, and that’s why we are advised to supplement during the colder months.”

Despite how surprisingly lovely the weather has been over the past few months, Public Health England has extended the guidelines for supplementation and recommends that we all still continue to top up with vitamin D tablets or sprays. The reason? Vital lockdown restrictions on our movement means most of us aren’t getting a chance to absorb enough of the sunshine vitamin. But can taking the vitamin really help? And is there any truth to those social media posts about vitamin D protecting people against coronavirus? We put our burning vitamin D questions to Dr Brewer.

VITAMIN D AND CORONAVIRUS: WHAT ARE THE FACTS? We should always pay attention our vitamin D level – pandemic or no pandemic – as the nutrient is essential for building a strong immune system, which, right now, is more important now than ever. Dr Brewer adds: “Vitamin D is needed to make antibodies that regulate how our bodies respond to infections.” There have been a handful of misleading reports about vitamin D reducing the risk of coronavirus. However, there is no evidence that this is the case. Currently the NHS states we should consider taking 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day to keep bones and muscles healthy in lockdown. There has been early research published in the Irish Medical Journal that suggests there could be connection between vitamin D and Covid-19 resistance rates – but it remains inconclusive.

It is, however, important to consider a vitamin D supplement while observing the coronavirus lockdown measures. Scroll down for help with how much vitamin D to take and the official NHS guidelines. HOW DOES VITAMIN D WORK? Vitamin D helps our body fight infection by increasing the production of natural antimicrobial agents that kill microorganisms associated with infections. One study shows that people who are low in vitamin D (less than 10 nanograms per milliliter) are 55% more likely to develop respiratory infections including colds and flus than those with higher levels (30 ng/ml). There’s several ways we can take vitamin D including pills, gummies and even a spray.

HOW MUCH VITAMIN D SHOULD WE BE TAKING? The general recommendation from PHE is that we supplement with 10mcg of vitamin D per day during the winter months. This has now been extended to be inclusive of the UK’s lockdown period, despite the country gliding from spring and into summer. This is because we may not be getting enough vitamin D from sunlight if we’re indoors most of the day. The NHS does issue a warning, though. Do not buy more vitamin D than you need - stockpiling vitamins isn’t helpful for anyone. A final word: taking supplements does not make you immune to catching colds or flu, it just boosts your chances of staying healthy. “It’s one of the many tools that we can arm ourselves with to help fight the pandemic,” agrees Dr Brewer. “Hygiene, social distancing and following the guidance that we’re being given by the government are also of paramount importance.” It is always best to check with your doctor or a pharmacist if a supplement is right for you before taking it.

