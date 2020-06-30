A huge portion of the UK population is at risk of a lack of vitamin D : the NHS suggests that one in five of us have low levels of the nutrient . That’s a big concern right now, as conditions associated with a lack of vitamin D are reportedly on the up. And this includes diseases that were once eradicated from the UK, such as rickets.

However, it is important to note that there is a difference between being low in vitamin D and having a deficiency, says Toral. “Vitamin D deficiency is incredibly dangerous, with fatigue, bone pain and fractures, muscle weakness and cramps and mood changes. Whereas having insufficient levels means not having enough to be optimally healthy.

“But what we are realising now is that what we previously thought was optimal is now actually higher than we thought.”

What are the signs of low vitamin D?

A vitamin D deficiency can be fatal, so it is crucial to fix low levels of vitamin D before they turn into a deficiency. However, doing so can be tricky. “You tend to only get clear cut signs when you are severely lacking in vitamin D,” explains Toral. “But there might be general signs that your body isn’t working optimally because of low vitamin levels.” These signs include:

Low immune system, such as finding you pick up colds and infections very easily, especially during the winter months

Not recovering well from exercise

Struggling to sleep

Feeling tired

If you aren’t exposed to a lot of sunlight, you’re probably right to assume you’ll be low in vitamin D.“In the UK and in northern latitudes, especially during winter, we’re almost all insufficient,” says Toral. But even though it is summer now, we should still all be conscious of how little vitamin D we are exposed to, Toral notes: “especially at the beginning of lockdown, when we could only leave the house for an hour a day, we wouldn’t have been getting enough sun on us.”

Toral also points out the importance of wearing suncream when we’re outside, but points out that this does block the absorption of sunlight and limit the amount of vitamin D we can make.