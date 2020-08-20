Back in March, when we were put on lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, fitness fanatics found their exercise options suddenly severely limited. Gyms were closed for four long months, and exercise equipment that could be used at home such as dumbbells and kettlebells was selling out online, fast.

Walking became the hero of the hour both for those who still wanted their fitness fix and for people who simply felt the need to get out for some air while locked down. Now that the world is returning to some form of normality, with gyms, restaurants and hair salons all allowed to open up their doors to the public again, many are wondering whether walking is the way forwards in the post lockdown world. We asked the experts for the lowdown on whether walking every day is really enough exercise, what its benefits are, and what technique to use to make the most out of your walks.

What are the benefits of walking?

Personal trainer and founder of The Athlete Method Kerry Dixon believes that walking is seriously underrated. While it isn’t as high intensity as other forms of cardio such as running, “it is effective in its own right, and no matter how fit you are, it is extremely beneficial”. Walking is particularly good for people who suffer with “knee, ankle or back problems”, says Kerry, as it can “reduce pain and improve your circulation and posture”.

There are a whole load of benefits you can get from walking. According to Dr Sarah Davies from Panacea Health, it can help you “improve your breathing, lower your heart rate, feel happier, feel more connected to your environment, and feel less pain”, if you struggle with pain-related health issues. However, Dr Sarah wants us to bear in mind that it’s best not to do the same thing every single day. Varying your exercise is important, because it allows for well-rounded development of the muscles and challenges the brain.

How often do you need to walk to be sure you’re getting enough exercise?

Benefits of walking: according to the NHS, adults should be doing “at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week”

According to the NHS, adults should be doing “at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week”. Walking counts towards this weekly exercise goal, and can help you build stamina and improve cardiovascular health – but you have to make sure you’re going at a “brisk” pace. During the exercise, Dr Sarah says that “you should feel your heart racing a bit, your breathing should be more laboured, and you should break out into somewhat of a sweat”. Kerry recommends “a daily walk of at least 30 minutes”. This is the best way to “increase cardiovascular fitness, help to strengthen your bones, and boost muscle endurance and power”. However, Tashi Skervin, a runner, trainer, and founder of fitness bootcamp TSC Method, says that everyone is different. “Someone with quite a sedentary lifestyle will require more movement, whereas someone whose job involves them moving all day won’t need as much to ensure they reach the minimum amount required”, she says.

What technique should you use?

According to Kerry “practising good posture is important” while walking, so that the exercise is comfortable and efficient. So, “keep your head up, lengthen your back, drop your neck and shoulders, and try to engage your core”. You also need to make sure you “swing your arms with each step, to create momentum”.

Dr Sarah recommends “finding your baseline duration each session”. Your baseline is basically “whatever you can manage without causing problems”, such as losing your form or injuring yourself. She suggests aiming to build from your baseline by at most eight to ten percent each week, to ensure you keep your “heart, lungs, muscles and other body systems” challenged. It can also help to vary the intensity of the exercise. Tashi says that “some of your walks could be long and slow, and others can be short and brisk, and this will help to work different energy systems and improve your cardiovascular health”.

