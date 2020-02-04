Let’s talk about plastic. By now, we’re all aware of how bad our reliance on the material is, but still, we continue to buy it in our droves. Current statistics show that 1 million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute – and that number is expected to rise another 20% by 2021. It’s a massive problem. So, what can you do about it? It’s important to take water along to a workout, but whether you’re a self-described gym-obsessive or more of a once-in-a-while kind of gal, switching a single-use plastic bottle for something reusable could save a whole lot of plastic from ending up in landfill. Thanks to the variety of reusable bottles on the market right now, it is currently easier than ever to pick up a bottle which is not only reusable, but also made from sustainable materials.

So without further ado, check out our edit of reusable drinking bottles so while you’re maintaining your physical health, you can help make the planet a bit healthier, too.

Eplanita Bamboo Water Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: eplanita's Bamboo Water Bottle in Pink

Bamboo is strong, durable, safe, hygienic and, most importantly, sustainable – what more could you want from a potential water bottle? Even better, if you ever need to dispose of your bottle (because it breaks, for example) these bottles will completely degrade, leaving no waste. The cute pastel colouring of these eplanita bottles is a big bonus, too. £10.99, Amazon

24Bottles Ultralight Urban Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: 24Bottles Ultralight Urban Bottle in Cloud Blue

This bottle from 24Bottles is made from durable stainless steel, and has a leakproof screw lid perfect for throwing in your bag on the way to the gym. It’s also super lightweight, so you can save your muscles for strength training. £20.74, Amazon

Stay Sixty Series II Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: Stay Sixty Series II Bottle in Stone

Besides the fact that this Stay Sixty bottle is simple and stylish, it’s also made out of food-grade sustainable stainless steel and uses triple-vacuum technology to ensure your liquids stay cold (or hot). Its unique construction means the bottle doesn’t sweat on the outside no matter what’s inside, so you can be confident you’ll be the only one perspiring. £35.00, staysixty.com

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic Bottle in Sea Crest

Klean Kanteen have been at the forefront of sustainable water bottles since they first started in 2004, so you can trust they know what they’re doing. The double-wall insulation on this stainless steel bottle will ensure your liquids stay cold for up to 50 hours, so you can work out to your heart’s content in the knowledge a cold drink is waiting for you. £27.95, kleankanteen.co.uk

Soma Glass Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: Soma Glass Bottle in White

This gorgeous bottle from Soma is made from shatter-resistant glass and is accompanied by a white silicone wrap which makes it easy to grip when you’ve got sweaty hands from working out. Chic and simplistic, the natural bamboo lid is leak-proof and made from renewable materials. £29.99, John Lewis

Chilly’s Stainless Steel Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: Chilly's Stainless Steel Bottle in Lilac

Chilly’s bottles are famed in the reusable bottle world for their simplistic, hard-working design and stylish patterns and colours. This purple one caught our eye for it’s matte, pastel appeal that’ll stand out in the crowd. £20.00, Urban Outfitters

Corkcicle Matte Stainless Steel Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: Corkcicle Neon Matte Stainless Steel Bottle in Pink

Take a walk on the bright side with this neon pink bottle from Corkcicle. It’s made from stainless steel, can keep your drinks cold for up to 25 hours and its colour makes it pretty hard to lose - perfect for the gym, work and anything in-between. £20.00, Urban Outfitters

WAKEcup Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: WAKEcup Stainless Steel Bottle

Lightweight, simple and sustainable, 10% of the profits from WAKEcup’s stainless steel water bottle will go to their eco-charity partners The Marine Conservation Society, who campaign to reduce the damage of single-use plastic on our oceans. £18.00, globalwakecup.com

S’well Galaxy Bottle

Best eco-friendly reusable water bottles: S'well Galaxy Bottle in Milky Way

S’well bottles keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12, and remain condensation free thanks to their double-walled insulation. All of that aside, this Milky Way design is pretty magical, and will make you the envy of the changing room. £35.00, Amara

