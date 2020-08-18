The benefits of weight training are predominantly strength focused, be that improving our ability to pick heavy loads off the floor, our bones becoming less fragile or our mental strength to push through hard workouts. But new research shows that there is another part of our body that gets stronger when we train – and you probably didn’t even realise it.

In a study from Dr Isabel Glover and Professor Sturary Baker from the Movement Laboratory at Newcastle University, they found that our nervous system is actually the first thing to strengthen when we take up weight training. “When you start lifting weights, you get stronger because the neural input to your muscles increases; it’s only a few weeks later that the muscles themselves start to get bigger,” explains Dr Glover. While you will be able to lift more after a few weeks in the gym, you might not see any visible muscle growth in the same timeline. However, don’t get disheartened. Your body is simply strengthening the connections from the brain to the motoneurons in our muscles first and foremost. The better the brain can activate the motoneurons, the more the muscle contract, and the more strength gains you’ll see. After those pathways are strong enough, you’ll begin to see that muscle growth that so many weight lifters are after.

The nervous system can be strengthened with weight lifting

Interestingly, the study showed that it’s actually the evolutionary pathway from the spinal cord, typically associated with maintaining posture, rather than the main pathway, which we usually think of as the driving force behind complex movements, that becomes stronger. What this means in real life terms is that a few months of weight training will strengthen the specific systems responsible for prepping and controlling our bodies. This will have benefits both in and out of the gym in terms of balance and posture. “These results are not just relevant to body builders pushing for a new PB,” says Dr Glover. If we understand the neural mechanisms of strength then we can start to think about how to help individuals suffering from a loss of strength, such as following a stroke.” All in all, it just goes to show that the benefits of strength training really don’t end. It can make our brains, bodies and minds stronger and more resilient, so if you’ve become impatient with waiting to see visible results, remember: your body is working magic behind the scenes.

