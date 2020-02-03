How do you increase grip strength? Fitness trainers answer the most googled questions

This can often be the cause of what’s stopping us from adding weight to our lifts. For example, have you ever given up on deadlifts because your forearms are sore, despite the fact that your glutes have energy still left to give?

We lift weights because know that it’s important for our bodies to be fit and strong. We deadlift, squat, press and pull heavy weights to build the muscles in our glutes, legs, arms, shoulders and back. But there might be one small thing you’re neglecting when it comes to strength training: your grip.

Every week we ask the trainers from Stylist Strong some of the most-asked questions from women who want to learn about lifting. This time, we’re asking how to increase grip strength to get the most from our workouts.

HOW TO INCREASE GRIP STRENGTH?

TESS GLYNNE-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“I think this is something a lot of people struggle with when they first get into training. The best way to increase your grip strength is to just keep training, because when you hold the weights you’ll be working on your grip. With something like a kettlebell swing, your grip will be working hard too because there’s a momentum going through the wrists. Deadlifts are wicked too, as are farmer or suitcase carries which involve just holding a weight down dead by the side of the body.

“There are specific exercises you can do too, such as using a pinch grip, where you just pinch the weighted spring between your fingertips. Hanging movements also help, so you can just hang from a bar, time yourself, see how long you can do it for, rest up and repeat. A lot of people’s grip strength problems can be to do with the hand, but it can also be to do with the forearms.”

EMMA OBAYUVANA, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“Do exercises that really utilise that grip. Farmer walks really target and work your grip in terms of strength and endurance, and I like doing dead hangs, where you’re holding onto a bar and hanging, too. It’s important to engage your core and your back muscles, and you do that by elevating your scapular.

“Generally to increase your grip strength in exercises, whether they’re targeting grip or not, I would recommend using all five fingers and grip the handle really, really tight and think about squeezing as tight as possible.

“Something you can do to progress these exercises is to use heavier weights or wrap a towel around the handles of a kettlebell, dumbbell or barbell while you hold on to it. That makes the handle thicker and that will make the exercise more challenging.”

ALICE MILLER, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“The exercises I do to increase grip strength are farmer or suitcase carries and dead hangs. In farmer carries you’re holding an object and walking. That sounds so basic, but it can be really quite tough because you’re shifting a heavy load for distance and time. You really want to get as heavy as we can or you won’t get the most out of the movement.

“With a dead hang you are just hanging off a bar. Sometimes it’s good to get a little bit of chalk if you get quite sweaty hands. People often find they get calluses when they start doing extra grip work. If that’s the case, I recommend getting a callous remover to use on yourself, like they use on your feet when you get a pedicure.”