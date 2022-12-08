After what’s been a turbulent year (to put it mildly), you might be thinking about setting goals to make 2023 shine brighter. Perhaps you want to feel calmer, more grounded, less… burnt out. Maybe 2023 is the year for feeling more in control of your own mental and emotional wellbeing in an ever-changing world. Or your new year’s resolution may just be to connect with more like-minded women – finding a community that gets what you’re going through. Whatever your ‘why’, the Strong Women Wellbeing Summit, in partnership with Fitbit, is the ideal place to set that ball in motion.

This year’s theme is around ‘thriving in an uncertain world’, and never has that felt more needed. To help us work out what thriving might look like in 2023 (and how to achieve it), we’re going to be joined by a host of brilliant experts, including registered dietitian Tai Ibitoye, PT Gauri Chopra, MIT professor Dr Tara Bieber and Natalie Pennicotte-Collier, aka The Mind Coach.