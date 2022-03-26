When three-times grand slam champion Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from tennis earlier this week, aged just 25, the sports world reacted with shock and disbelief.

Fresh from her triumph in the Australian Open this January, Ashleigh said on Instagram that she did not have “the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the top level any more”.

“I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me,” The Australian world number one told viewers, in a video message. “It has given me all of my dreams, plus more. But I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the rackets down.”