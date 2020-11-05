5 autumn walks in London that you’ll even enjoy in the cold and rain

This south London route is going to make you feel so outdoorsy that you’ll forget you’re in London.

Part of the Green Walk Chain, this five-mile route starts in Crystal Palace Park (home of the iconic dinosaur statues) and takes you through green spaces like Dulwich Park, the Horniman Museum and Gardens, Camberwell Old Cemetery and Nunhead Cemetery.

If anything, the cemeteries will be even more beautiful in the foggy, crisp autumn weather.

Watch the city lights twinkle on a riverside walk from Tower Bridge to Greenwich