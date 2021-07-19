How to beat chub rub when you’re walking, hiking or running

There’s nothing like a nice, long walk or hike on a warm summer’s day. You can get your steps in, work on topping up those vitamin D levels and calm your mind while surrounded by serene nature. That is, until the familiar burn of chub rub starts. Before long, every step you take stings and you start to frantically pull your shorts down to minimise skin-on-skin chafe.

Chafing is the worst and it’s something that most of us who move experience. I go through periods of developing little brown dots on my thighs from past running rubs; my friend looks like he could fry bacon on his inner thighs after an hour’s jog. Other people experience chub rub when they’re walking down the high street. In fact, one of my mates refuses point blank to wear shorts in the summer at all, plumping instead for loose, long-legged, black trousers to reduce any risk of getting sweaty and sticky.