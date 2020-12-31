2020 has been a heavy year to say the least – especially for the Black community. As we continue the fight for Black rights, it’s important for individuals to understand that every single one of us has a responsibility to take action and an anti-racist stance – and there is a lot of work to be done.

While you may have signed every circling petition, shown solidarity via your social media posts, read books, attended webinars and walked at marches, we must remember that true change cannot be upheld with temporary support. For those wanting to know how to support and uplift Black people – and subsequently all people – in one swift action, you can do so by harnessing and taking control of your ‘buying power’.

Despite not having updated statistics readily available, the last 2007 census informed us that women make up over half (50.8%) of the resident population of England and Wales and 13.9% (or 3.9 million) of these women identified as Black. The Total Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) is 40.4% (including Bangladeshi women at 10.9%, ‘other Asians’ at 10.3% and white females at 3.6% (ibid GEM, London Business School 2004). Despite these figures confirming the large presence of Black female entrepreneurs, Black women in the UK are still less likely to receive business investments while other brands continue to grow.