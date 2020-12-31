If you’re looking to support amazing Black female-owned businesses, then this list is a great place to start.
2020 has been a heavy year to say the least – especially for the Black community. As we continue the fight for Black rights, it’s important for individuals to understand that every single one of us has a responsibility to take action and an anti-racist stance – and there is a lot of work to be done.
While you may have signed every circling petition, shown solidarity via your social media posts, read books, attended webinars and walked at marches, we must remember that true change cannot be upheld with temporary support. For those wanting to know how to support and uplift Black people – and subsequently all people – in one swift action, you can do so by harnessing and taking control of your ‘buying power’.
Despite not having updated statistics readily available, the last 2007 census informed us that women make up over half (50.8%) of the resident population of England and Wales and 13.9% (or 3.9 million) of these women identified as Black. The Total Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) is 40.4% (including Bangladeshi women at 10.9%, ‘other Asians’ at 10.3% and white females at 3.6% (ibid GEM, London Business School 2004). Despite these figures confirming the large presence of Black female entrepreneurs, Black women in the UK are still less likely to receive business investments while other brands continue to grow.
In fact, there has only been one Black woman, Valerie Moran, on The Times’ rich list. This is hard to believe considering how many intelligent, successful and hard working Black female entrepreneurs exist. Together, we can take a step in the right direction by giving more Black women and their businesses the visibility that they so deserve. After all, the saying is: “if Black women succeed – we all do”.
If you want to show your support by harnessing your purchasing power – literally, spending your money on brands owned by Black women whose livelihoods you want to support – alongside all of the other daily activities you are already doing, here is a list of seven Black female-owned wellness brands that I, as a Black, female entrepreneur have curated. It’s important to state that these are just a few Black female-owned businesses in the UK but there are loads more to discover (which you can help to promote on your personal social media). Make your money go further by supporting these brands – not just now, but in the long-term.
thy.self
I’m going to be cheeky and start with a brand that I launched myself in 2018. I had a simple mission: to demystify self-care and self-love, while diversifying the wellness industry.
Thy.self is a lifestyle business that has grown from a small community to a global presence by encouraging people to stand up and use their voice. You can support thy.self by purchasing its merchandise such as robes, socks or candles.
What makes this collection so unique is that (in line with thy.self’s tagline #WellnessForAll) it has been designed to fit everyone – all body types up to a size 4XL for the gowns and a UK 13 (adult foot size) in the socks.
Mum Body
MumBod is the non-judgemental safe-space focused on supporting mothers of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds with messages of body positivity and breaking stigmas around pre- and post-pregnancy body ideals through SnatchedByLo workouts. What makes MumBod unique is its relatability for mothers from different walks of life. It takes motherhood and celebrates the good, the bad and everything in between – while providing products, services and a community to help women ‘find their magic.’
Because of its realness and relatability, this platform is a breath of fresh air that separates itself from the ‘perfection’ and overly aspirational content many mum influencers present on social media. It’s a place where it’s okay to say that your kids are getting on your nerves or to appreciate stretch marks or a c-section scar. It’s a safe space where it’s okay to not be okay – without feeling judged for it.
MumBod also has a range of fitness accessories available to purchase, such as these non-slip resistance bands.
Curve Catwalk
The Curve Catwalk is the UK’s first dance class specifically dedicated to plus-size and curvy women, and is described as a place where “the beat is louder than people’s opinions, the bass is strong and the vibe is electric”.
With class names such as “Jiggle Your Beauty” or “Control Roll ‘n’”, this studio aims to build confidence in women by encouraging them to appreciate their bodies, explore their sensuality, take on new challenges and unleash their inner power through dance. They even performed with Lizzo at Glastonbury 2019.
Sister Woman Vegan
Fitness and health cannot exclude conversations around food and, as women, nutrition affects the way our bodies, minds, and moods develop and evolve. Sister Woman Vegan is a plant-based social enterprise and private catering company that explores wellness through food and conversation.
Using plant-based food as her medium, founder Safiya Robinson’s aim is to support holistic healing through three tenets: community, education and mindfulness.
This currently takes the form of supper clubs, food education and a reading group. Her e-book Children of the Yam is a self-help book for the modern Black woman. “Sister Woman Vegan is needed more than ever because I believe healing is a form of resistance and living well is our ancestral birthright,” says Robinson.
Purchase Robinson’s recipes, book, meal plans and herb guide for skincare here.
Noir wellness
“Cultural identity has everything to do with wellness,” says Candice Bryan, founder of Noire Wellness. Noire Wellness believes that wellness practices must be person-centred, community-led and reflect rich cultural identities.
Noire Wellness is known for delivering the annual Fibroids Series where women living with the condition are invited to experience a day of captivating sessions led by a carefully selected group of health professionals. Attendees can expect a full day of informative and engaging activities, workshops and live demonstrations that help women manage their condition and reduce the effects of fibroids.
Dr Amile Inusa
After specialising in emergency medicine for the past two years, Dr Amile Inusa – doctor, podcaster and media maven – moved into paediatrics while juggling 1948, a media agency that provides consulting and events in healthcare.
You can find informational and inspiring content – such as advice on interacting online with people you don’t know, accessing healthcare when you feel like you’re not being listened to and how to improve your career – across her many platforms including her personal Instagram handle @amileya.
Fly Girl Collective
Fly Girl Collective was started in 2015 by three women who ran a 10K in London and wanted to acknowledge the achievements of other Black and brown women whom they recognised as “breaking stereotypes and challenging the norm – from fitness influencer Massy Arias and yoga star Jessamyn Stanley to Olympians Serena Williams and Simone Biles.”
They provide memberships that include training sessions, meet-ups, free attendance to all Fly Girl Runs, and early access to exclusive merchandise.
