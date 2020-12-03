“All of this helps us to immediately calm our physiology, which can then also help us calm the mind too,” explains Dr Newman, so if you really can’t get on board with a proper meditation, try relaxing yourself with a few controlled breaths.

Because of this ‘bridge’, conscious and deep breathing can trigger similar effects to meditation and has been found to be one of the most ‘contemplative activities’ for reducing stress, according to a study published in Frontiers of Human Neuroscience .

If you want to try a longer breathwork session, Dr Newman suggestions trying box breathing. “This is helpful as it allows you to visualise and count as well as breathe, which occupies the conscious mind so the subconscious mind can relax,” she explains.

To do box breathing, simply breathe out for four seconds, hold for four seconds, breathe in for four seconds and hold for four seconds. Visualise drawing a box as you repeat this cycle. “The main takeaway is to start with the out-breath, so you can breathe into an empty pair of lungs. Remember to focus on allowing the air back into the belly and not the shoulders. If you can, allow the out-breath to be longer than the in-breath is to enhance the relaxation effect,” Dr Newman adds.

But the benefits of breathing doesn’t mean ditching meditation in its own right, as “the practice can bring you closer to the ‘quiet you’ that notices the thoughts and feelings as they come and go,” says Dr Newman. “Breathwork is a way of helping you to make the introductions, and meditation is a way of getting to know yourself and enhancing your relationship with yourself and those around you.”

So, get comfortable with taking a few deep breaths, and meditating may not seem so scary. Just make sure you send that email first.