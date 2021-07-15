Thankfully, Sam confirms that they now take more care, using preventative measures to avoid chafing and knowing how to treat chub rub when it is particularly sore.

Daphne has experienced thigh chafing since she was in single digits. Similar to Sam, the skin issue brings up feelings of internalised fatphobia and self hatred.

“When my partner, who is a smaller guy, told me he gets it too, I felt less ‘weird’ or ‘gross’ – which is messed up,” she explains. “I shouldn’t feel gross about things, even if it’s just me getting it or other things linked to my size!”

Daphne brings up an interesting point. When issues that plus-sized people see as unique to them are revealed to affect wider audiences, it doesn’t always remove the stigma. We can still associate the condition with our fatness.

Chafing is literally referred to as ‘chub rub’. Linking chubbiness to the physical pain seeps under the skin, whether or not the chafing itself is happening to a fat person or a thin person.