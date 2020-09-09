The events of this year have been the a flame to the match of existing relationship issues, with lockdown sparking a 40% rise in divorce enquiries.

But while the oppressive impact of being home together 24/7 has caused tensions to flare, arguments – in the healthier context of the word – are not always a bad thing.

In fact, a 2018 study found that couples who argue effectively are 10 times more likely to have a happy relationship compared to those who sweep their problems under the carpet.