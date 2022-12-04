How to make your sex life more ethical and sustainable
From ethical porn to eco-condoms, Stylist investigates the rise of a greener, more equitable sexual wellness industry – and how you can get involved.
Between the rousing speeches of activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate to the crucial debates of the recent COP27 summit, the climate crisis remains at the front of our minds.
The terrifying fact is that the current warming of the earth is happening at a rate not seen in the past 10,000 years. And while large-scale responsibility should and must fall at the feet of the countries and industries who contribute most to carbon production, as consumers, we’re increasingly curious about the part we can play ourselves.
According to Deloitte’s Sustainability and Consumer Behaviour report, in 2022, a growing number of us are increasingly proactive in our pursuit of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle, whether by choosing brands that have ethical or environmentally sustainable practices, or by no longer purchasing certain products. In fact, 85% of consumers have become ‘greener’ in their purchasing in recent years, with one third of millennials choosing a sustainable alternative when it’s available to them.
We’re also becoming more attuned to the impact of products and services on the people who make and use them – from fashion boycotts in support of garment workers to calls for social media sites to stop hate and misinformation across their platforms. Against this backdrop, it makes sense that many people now want the porn they consume to be both ethically made and a positive force for those who watch it.
So, as we all do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint and practise more ethical consumerism, should we also be extending the same focus to the most intimate part of our lives: the bedroom?
The so-called green sex market is fast growing. From vegan condoms made by ethical latex plantation companies to better-for-the-environment lubricants and recycled plastic sex toys, these small swaps are helping to make sustainability sexy. And they mean big business in the £27 billion global sex toy market.
“We’re increasingly aware of the environmental impact of our lifestyles,” say Farah Kabir and Dr Sarah Welsh, the founders of sustainable brand Hanx. “From the food miles in our shopping basket to the ingredients in our favourite deodorant, we expect brands to make a conscious effort to be more sustainable and showcase their practices transparently.”
So how can we balance prioritising pleasure with our concerns for the environment?
How to have more sustainable sex
Condoms, sex toys and lubricants contribute an estimated 222.9 million tonnes of waste annually in the UK alone, according to one report. Condoms are by far the most disposable, making them the worst culprits when it comes to their environmental impact. Many brands use harsh spermicides or chemicals on latex which prolong the breakdown process. Condoms may also be made from polyurethane, a synthetic alternative to latex that does not biodegrade. Even ‘natural latex’ condoms are rarely 100% natural, taking thousands of years to properly decompose.
However, the increase in popularity of eco-conscious brands like Hanx, Roam and Here We Flo is offering customers sustainable alternatives to the products they use in their sex lives. And according to Hanx, 69% customers cite its as-natural-as-possible approach as the primary reason they choose to shop condoms and lube from them.
Sex toys, meanwhile, often use a lot of unnecessary plastic in production, including excessive packaging and unrecyclable materials. Back in 2007, pleasure brand Lovehoney launched its famous ‘rabbit recycling’ amnesty, collecting more than 30,000 sex toys from the public that would have otherwise gone to landfill. Now, between glass options, rechargeable devices and biodegradable products, there are plenty of easy sex toy swaps that can be made for the good of the planet.
Even much of the lingerie we wear has been given a sustainable shake-up. In 2022, just 15% of underwear styles featured 100% recycled materials in their description. However, a growing number of brands like Pantee produce garments crafted from deadstock cotton that would otherwise end up in landfill, or alternatives like bamboo. As a bonus, the natural fabrics are much better for vaginal health than synthetic nylon, which can cause yeast infections.
“We believe you should be able to make the earth move, and take care of it, too,” says Kabir and Welsh. And it’s true. After all, don’t we all want to feel good while doing good?
Ethical porn: the next frontier?
As we become more aware of our sexual footprint on the environment, a second layer of ethical consideration around our sex practises has begun to emerge.
By the end of 2019, almost three out of every 10 Pornhub consumers were female, but much mainstream material plays into harmful stereotypes around body shapes, mechanically-performed sexual acts and the male gaze.
Porn performers, too, have reported being taken advantage of in the industry, with their abusers facing little to no repercussions. But as more people recognise porn’s potentially exploitative nature, the calls for greater accountability and transparency in the industry have become louder.
Creators such as indie erotic filmmaker Erika Lust are at the forefront of the “ethical pornography” industry, creating sex-positive adult cinema and offering a more inclusive and cinematic alternative to mass-produced porn.
“Porn is actually a discourse. A discourse about sexuality, about masculinity, about femininity, and the roles we play. That was my eureka moment. I realised that the only ones participating in the discourse of pornography are men,” Lust explained in a 2015 TedTalk.
“It’s time for porn to change, and for that we need women. We need women in leadership roles, as producers, as directors, as scriptwriters” she continued. “I don’t want to get women out of porn, I want to get women into porn. We need women in porn. Behind the camera. And that’s exactly what I did.”
Critics have questioned whether it’s possible to truly guarantee which pornographic content is and isn’t consensual or ethical. But as psychosexologist Dr Karen Gurney explains in her book Mind The Gap: The Truth About Desire and How to Futureproof Your Sex Life: “Porn is not the source of our sexual dissatisfaction, but unless we become more porn literate (and teach our children to be so also), or until ethical porn becomes more mainstream, porn will continue to take an ill-placed spot centre stage in our sex education.”
One thing is for sure, though: a sustainable, ethical pursuit of pleasure is a welcome one.
Images: Getty