Between the rousing speeches of activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate to the crucial debates of the recent COP27 summit, the climate crisis remains at the front of our minds.

The terrifying fact is that the current warming of the earth is happening at a rate not seen in the past 10,000 years. And while large-scale responsibility should and must fall at the feet of the countries and industries who contribute most to carbon production, as consumers, we’re increasingly curious about the part we can play ourselves.

According to Deloitte’s Sustainability and Consumer Behaviour report, in 2022, a growing number of us are increasingly proactive in our pursuit of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle, whether by choosing brands that have ethical or environmentally sustainable practices, or by no longer purchasing certain products. In fact, 85% of consumers have become ‘greener’ in their purchasing in recent years, with one third of millennials choosing a sustainable alternative when it’s available to them.

We’re also becoming more attuned to the impact of products and services on the people who make and use them – from fashion boycotts in support of garment workers to calls for social media sites to stop hate and misinformation across their platforms. Against this backdrop, it makes sense that many people now want the porn they consume to be both ethically made and a positive force for those who watch it.

So, as we all do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint and practise more ethical consumerism, should we also be extending the same focus to the most intimate part of our lives: the bedroom?